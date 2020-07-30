Football fans could return to Scottish stadiums in September after latest update from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Football fans could be allowed to return to stadiums on September 14 after the latest briefing by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish football season is due to begin on Saturday behind-closed-doors, with Aberdeen’s home game against Rangers at Pittodrie kicking off the new campaign.

However, Ms Sturgeon hopes from September 14 that a limited number of supporters will be allowed to return to grounds, with social-distancing measures in place.

She also indicated that some test events may take place before then with Scottish Government agreement, to allow protocols to be tested.

It would mean that should Aberdeen reach the second qualifying round of the Europa League and be drawn at home, the game on September 17 could see fans back at Pittodrie.

Their first league game after this date is also at home, with Motherwell due in the Granite City on the weekend of September 19.

This news will also give hope to lower-league clubs ahead of their return on October 17. Revenue from footfall and hospitality plays a more central role to their finances, with no income from television deals.