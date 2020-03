This summer’s European Championships have been pushed back to summer 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Norway’s FA broke the news the tournament will now take place between June 11 and July 11 next year.

Scotland were set to meet Israel at Hampden on March 26 in a Nations League play-off match, with the winner playing the Norwegians or Serbia for a place at the Euros. The play-off matches will now be move to the start of June “subject to a review of the situation”.