Joe Harper: Manchester City proved top teams will still be a good watch in closed-door Premier League games

It’s good the English Premier League is back even if the first game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United was very boring.

It resembled a training game at times with players all too happy to pass the ball around the defence without any ambition to get it into midfielders and for them to play it forward.

The most exciting moment was the goal that wasn’t given to the Blades with Hawkeye not working.

That was an embarrassing moment and I can’t understand why it happened.

Even if the goal-line technology wasn’t working, all the other parts of VAR were apparently OK so surely they could have put a replay on the screen pitchside and the referee would have seen the ball crossed the line?

For teams like Aston Villa and Sheffield United, a lack of supporters seems to impact how they play.

The home side are fighting relegation but you wouldn’t have known it by the intensity they played at.

But if there had been 40,000 fans inside Villa Park getting on their backs, then I think we would have seen much more intensity in their display.

Manchester City against Arsenal was a much better watch. The two teams were better, but City played in their usual manner even though there were no fans there.

Despite the three-month lay off, that telepathic understanding between players like David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, and Raheem Sterling is still there and Pep Guardiola’s side were a joy to watch.

The games are different without supporters – but one thing that hasn’t changed is that the top sides like Liverpool and Manchester City will still be worth watching.