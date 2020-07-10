Football should now stop water breaks midway through each half – Joe Harper

Watching the English Premier League, I’m not a fan of the drinks breaks midway through each half.

I understand the need when you’re playing in conditions of 30 degrees and above, which is why they had breaks during the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

But since the English top flight returned last month I don’t think there’s been a single game played in that kind of heat.

These breaks are ruining games as a spectacle for everyone watching on TV.

Stopping for a drink can also totally change the flow of matches.

There are a number of games I’ve watched where one team have been in the ascendancy and then after the stoppage it has switched and the other team is on top.

They are not drinks breaks – they’re just coaching breaks to give managers a chance to give fresh instructions.

It’s not basketball or American football where we have time-outs – these breaks shouldn’t be part of football.

Since the game started, managers have been able to give players instructions without the need for a drinks break – the sooner they’re stopped the better.

The likes of Eddie Turnbull were able to change games with small tweaks or instructions in a split-second without the need to gather all the players round as they have a drink.