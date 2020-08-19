Jack Grimmer signs new three-year deal with Wycombe following promotion success

Former Aberdeen defender Jack Grimmer has signed a new three-year contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

Grimmer was part of the Chairboys side that won a memorable promotion to the English Championship last month, beating Oxford United at Wembley.

The ex-Dons youngster joined Wycombe last summer after leaving Coventry City and played a key role in their play-off run. He left Aberdeen as a teenager for Fulham in 2012 and has also played for Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town.

A great feeling to commit to a club that has changed my life both on and off the pitch. Buzzing to start another rollercoaster season with this team 💙 @wwfcofficial https://t.co/PAvxqtxQCL — Jack Grimmer (@JackGrimmer) August 19, 2020

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “As soon as we knew Jack was available last summer we moved quickly to bring him to the club and he’s proven to be a fantastic acquisition with his performances on the pitch and his brilliant character in the changing room.

“He was absolutely flying before picking up an injury before Christmas but returned for the play-offs and put in three magnificent performances – particularly in the final.

“Keeping him at Adams Park for another three years is great news for us and I’m really pleased that he’s committed his future to Wycombe Wanderers.”

Grimmer will get chance to test himself in England’s second-tier again, six years after making 13 appearances in the Championship during a turbulent time at Fulham.