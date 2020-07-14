Former Aberdeen defender Jack Grimmer’s delight at promotion to Championship with Wycombe Wanderers

Aberdonian defender Jack Grimmer is celebrating promotion to the Championship after his team Wycombe Wanderers won the League One play-off final at Wembley last night.

Grimmer, 26, who left Pittodrie for Fulham in 2012, has a 100% record at England’s national stadium, having won the League Two play-off final there with Coventry in 2018.

After last night’s game, which saw the Blues defeat Oxford United 2-1, Grimmer shared his delight on social media, as well as poking fun at a magazine prediction before the season which had Wycombe down to finish second bottom of the division: