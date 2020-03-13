FA suspends Premier League and EFL season until April

The FA, Premier League, EFL and FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have been postponed until next month.

In a statement, The FA said all involved had “agreed to postpone the professional game in England until Friday 3 April at the earliest”.

It comes after players and staff at a number of clubs in the English game tested positive for Covid-19, with others in self-isolation.

The statement added: “The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities.

“Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today’s action.

“However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season’s domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so.”