Ex-Don McLean ‘extends’ bank holiday in role of ‘mayor’ after Norwich’s Premier League promotion

Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean has tweeted that he has decided to ‘extend’ the May Day holiday into today.

McLean, who secured the Championship title and Premier League promotion with his team-mates at the weekend, has become a social media sensation with his antics since.

In the aftermath of the Canaries’ promotion, Norwich tweeted this video of McLean as the city’s new ‘mayor’:

Yesterday, the ex-Red declared his celebrations weren’t stopping any time soon, with his chosen tipple appearing to be Scottish favourite Mad Dog or MD 20/20 :

2:30 Thursday… still on the sauce https://t.co/BwsYc2H2a4 — Kenny McLean (@kennymclean66) May 6, 2019

The mayors on one pic.twitter.com/fwSuHAP4Hh — Kenny McLean (@kennymclean66) May 6, 2019

And today, McLean ‘decreed’ everyone in Norwich would get another day off today in addition to yesterday’s May Day holiday: