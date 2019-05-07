Tuesday, May 7th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Football / English Football

Ex-Don McLean ‘extends’ bank holiday in role of ‘mayor’ after Norwich’s Premier League promotion

by Ryan Cryle
07/05/2019, 10:57 am
Norwich City's Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and imm Klose celebrate after winning Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham.
Norwich City's Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and imm Klose celebrate after winning Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham.
Send us a story

Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean has tweeted that he has decided to ‘extend’ the May Day holiday into today.

McLean, who secured the Championship title and Premier League promotion with his team-mates at the weekend, has become a social media sensation with his antics since.

In the aftermath of the Canaries’ promotion, Norwich tweeted this video of McLean as the city’s new ‘mayor’:

Yesterday, the ex-Red declared his celebrations weren’t stopping any time soon, with his chosen tipple appearing to be Scottish favourite Mad Dog or MD 20/20 :

And today, McLean ‘decreed’ everyone in Norwich would get another day off today in addition to yesterday’s May Day holiday:

 

Breaking

    Cancel