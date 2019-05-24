EXCLUSIVE: Legend Barnes backs Bournemouth’s former Aberdeen winger Fraser to fit in at giants Liverpool

Anfield legend John Barnes understands what it takes to make a mark as a creative star with Champions League finalists Liverpool.

And the 55-year-old today claimed former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser could be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s Premiership runners-up.

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a £30 million move for Bournemouth’s Fraser.

Aberdeen would net a £6m windfall if Klopp signs the 25-year-old Scotland cap. A 20% sell-on clause was inserted into Fraser’s contract when he left Pittodrie for then-League One Cherries in January 2013.

The Dons pocketed £400,000 in development compensation six years ago but are set to cash in this summer.

A war for the former Pittodrie youth academy graduate is set to break out among the big guns of the English Premier League.

Domestic treble-winning Manchester City, Champions League finalists Tottenham, Europa League finalists Arsenal and Manchester United are all tracking the Aberdonian.

Liverpool legend Barnes, who won two league titles with the club, has been impressed with Fraser’s return of nine goals and 14 assists this season.

Barnes said: “Ryan Fraser is a good player who could fit in at Liverpool.

“I don’t know it if is all speculation. What I do know is that Fraser has had a great season.

“We have to have faith in Jurgen Klopp with whatever decision he makes.”

Fraser is entering the final year of his contract at Bournemouth and has been a star performer this season in an advanced midfield role.

Cherries manager Eddie Howe is keen to secure Fraser on an extended deal but is resigned to losing him.

Should Klopp make a move for the former Don, England legend Barnes insists Fraser will face a tough choice.

Despite his admiration for Fraser, he still reckons he would struggle to get a regular start ahead of the prolific attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

That could mean Fraser adopting a similar squad player role to Switzerland international winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who arrived from Stoke City last summer.

Shaqiri has played 30 games this season and scored six goals.

Barnes said: “If Ryan Fraser was to go to Liverpool the question is would he be in the team regularly in the front three?

“He will have a hard job dislodging those three. If he is going to come and dislodge the front three, I doubt that very much.

“However, as to whether Fraser could come to be like a Shaqiri and a part of the squad.

“That is what Fraser could have to decide.”

Fraser was one of the most exciting talents to emerge in years when he broke through at the start of the 2012-13 season.

When he left Pittodrie in January 2013 to join a Bournemouth side in England’s third tier, it was viewed as a backwards step.

But Fraser was confident ambitious boss Howe could engineer a climb up the leagues.

Within three years they were in the promised land of the big-money Premier League, having won two promotions.

Fraser spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Ipswich in the Championship, but then returned in a bid to star in the top flight.

He rapidly made an impact, coming off the bench to score and set up two goals to turn a deficit into a 4-3 defeat of Liverpool back in December 2016.

Fraser hasn’t looked back since and the Dons could be set to cash in. There could yet be a costly sting in the tail for Aberdeen.

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, in a deal which could cost £25m or be part of a loan move.

Wilson has impressed on loan at Derby County this season, racking up 18 goals for the Rams, who have reached the Championship play-off final.

With Wilson wanted at Bournemouth, it is the ideal opportunity for Klopp to offer the 22-year-old in a deal for Fraser, either permanently or as a loan to lessen the blow of Fraser’s exit.

However, if Wilson was to be used as collateral to broker the deal it would reduce the fee Liverpool pay for Fraser – and ultimately reduce the Dons’ cut.