Aberdonian Paul Coutts’ isn’t thinking about Fleetwood title bid as he jokes about Australia cap Harry Souttar’s Scottish roots

Aberdonian Paul Coutts understands Fleetwood Town’s title ambitions have to take a backseat during the coronavirus crisis.

Coutts, who started his senior career at Cove Rangers, had his side seven points off League One leaders Coventry City at football’s shutdown.

The Cod Army had lost just once in their last 18 league games, which includes 10 draws, to drag themselves back into the play-off places.

The board of the English Football League wish to resume the season when it is safe to do so, a stance Coutts is on board with.

Coutts said: “I think everyone wants to resume the season but there are bigger issues at hand.

“Where we were and the run we’re on – if we’d carried that on, we’d have a right sniff of winning the league.

“But football takes a back seat and you just wait for everything to calm down with everyone staying safe.

“We’ve got a programme. It’s quite hard as with a summer break, you usually have a plan to build up to come back for pre-season. It’s been quite hard to gauge when we should be training and when we should be resting.

“We’re just waiting on the EFL to announce when we’re going to be returning.

“The initial date was April 6, then that was knocked back to April 30 and it looks like it will be knocked back again.”

The 31-year-old, who has also turned out for Peterborough, Preston, Derby County and Sheffield United, is part of a group of Scots players at Highbury.

Former Rangers winger Barrie McKay joined on loan from Swansea in January, while defender Harry Souttar – once of Ross County – has been on a similar deal from Stoke City since the start of the season.

Souttar’s brother, Hearts centre-back John, represents Scotland, but his younger sibling opted for the country of his mother’s birth, Australia.

Coutts added: “I came in the summer and the hope was to get in the top six. But we’ve realised we’re a match for anybody and top two wasn’t out of reach.

“We signed Barrie McKay in January and he’s been a great addition.

“Big Harry Souttar claims he’s Australian, but he’s from Arbroath, so there are a few Scottish lads.”