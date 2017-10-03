‘There are not that many that you would think should obviously be in contention’ – McGhee defends Dons Scots snub

Scotland assistant manager Mark McGhee reckons it shows how strong the national squad is that no Aberdeen players have been chosen for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Slovenia.

The Dons sit second in the Premiership table with 20 points and unbeaten after eight games, the Reds are only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Despite this no players from the Granite City have been selected by Dark Blues boss Gordon Strachan.

His assistant McGhee believes this shows how much talent Strachan has at his disposal, with the likes of Ryan Christie and Graeme Shinnie not being chosen.

The former Dons boss drew comparisons with Celtic’s Callum McGregor, who has been called up following injuries to team mates Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong, but had previously struggled to get in the Scots reckoning.

The former Aberdeen striker, who won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup alongside Strachan at Pittodrie in 1983, said: “I think that if you go through the Aberdeen team there are not that many that you would think should obviously be in contention.

“Those that are in contention are playing in positions where we are strong in.

“Callum McGregor has felt that he’s been doing well and hasn’t really got in. It’s not because we don’t like Callum McGregor or because we don’t like Aberdeen players.

“It’s because we have such a strong squad in those positions.

“Ryan Christie has gone to Aberdeen and went on the back of probably having a difficult time at Celtic.

“I don’t for a minute think that he would think at this stage he should be in the Scotland squad.

“Graeme Shinnie has been in the squad (he was called up for the European Championship qualifiers against Poland and Gibraltar in October 2015).

“We’ve seen Graeme Shinnie up close, we’ve been able to make comparisons with him and the other players we have in the squad and we consider at this moment in time that the players we have in the squad are more suitable.

“I don’t think there is any argument. He plays in strong positions and I don’t think for a minute that Graeme would have been looking at it and been expecting to be in squad.”

The Scots need to win both their remaining qualifiers against Slovakia at Hampden on Thursday and away to Slovenia on Sunday if they are to reach the play-offs and keep hopes of making it to the World Cup in Russia alive.

Scotland were handed a blow ahead of the double header when influential midfielders Brown and Armstrong had to pull out of the squad through injury, while Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has also withdrawn.

Brown and Armstrong’s Celtic team-mate McGregor was called up as a replacement and underlined his qualities with a double in the 2-2 draw with Hibernian on Saturday.

McGhee insists he and Strachan are happy with the squad they have and said McGregor was the obvious player to bring into the squad.

He added: “After initially losing the three players we lost, you regroup.

“We had a meeting on Sunday night and looked at the squad as it now stands, we brought in Callum McGregor to boost the squad.

“After taking stock, we’re quite happy.

“You want your best players, there’s no doubt about that, if you lose your best players your initial reaction is that you’re going to be weakened.

“What we’ve got to do is ask others to stand up and we’ve got to find ways of putting them out there that will compensate for the contributions Scott, Stuart and Matt Ritchie have been making.

“You move on quickly. There’s no denying Scott and Stuart have made a huge contribution to recent games.

“Everyone has seen how well Callum has been playing as well as the timing of his performance on Saturday leaves you in no doubt that he’s got to be considered.

“And what we have now compared to the last match is a fitter James Morrison and we now have a fitter James McArthur and we have Barry Bannan playing at the absolute top of his game, Darren Fletcher playing in what is at the moment a winning team.

“We have to think ok, if there’s an area of the pitch that we are going to lose people then maybe it’s easier managed than centre-halves or centre forwards.”

Hibs midfielder John McGinn also showed his ability with a brace at Parkhead and McGhee said: “I never even mentioned him, two goals and all the reports about him and how he’s playing are top notch.

“Callum Davidson (Scotland coach and St Johnstone assistant manager) said a couple of weeks ago, when he played against St Johnstone, how well he played.

“We’ve been at some of the games and the other thing I think is important, and whether he plays or not remains to be seen, from John’s own point of view he played really well when he went on in Slovakia for 20 minutes (in the 3-0 defeat in Trnava last October). He made more forward passes than anybody else had done in the entire game.

“He showed that night and he’ll remember that and feel good about that.”