The Danish Football Union and Uefa have confirmed Christian Eriksen is awake and will undergo further examination at hospital after collapsing during the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland.

Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen went down suddenly after 43 minutes of the Group B encounter at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen with the match then suspended, however it will now resume at 7.30pm.

As soon as Eriksen went down players from both sides and referee Anthony Taylor quickly appealed for medical staff to come onto the pitch and treat the 29-year-old.

Both Danish and Finnish players as well as supporters in the stand appeared visibly distressed as Eriksen was treated by medical staff, who appeared to be trying to resuscitate him.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

After lengthy treatment on the pitch Eriksen was then transferred to hospital.

The DBU issued a statement in which they said Eriksen was “awake” and to have “further examinations” at hospital.

It was then announced that the game would resume at 7.30pm UK time.

A Uefa statement read: “Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET.

“The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.

“The match has been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. The player in now in hospital and in a stable condition.

“UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude.”