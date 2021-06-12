Show Links
Denmark v Finland suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses

12/06/2021, 6:19 pm
© APThe match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed
The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland has been suspended after Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen went down suddenly after 43 minutes of the Group B encounter at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

As soon as Eriksen went down players from both sides and referee Anthony Taylor quickly appealed for medical staff to come onto the pitch and treat the 29-year-old.

Both Danish and Finnish players appeared visibly distressed as Eriksen was treated by medical staff, who appeared to be trying to resuscitate him.