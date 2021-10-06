Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Finlay Robertson wants to make most of loan opportunity

By Jamie Durent
06/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 06/10/2021, 2:07 pm
Finlay Robertson, who joined Cove Rangers on loan from Dundee last month.
Finlay Robertson, who joined Cove Rangers on loan from Dundee last month.

Finlay Robertson hopes his loan spell at Cove Rangers can get him back to the player who broke through at Dundee.

The teenager made his mark as a 16-year-old in the Championship under manager James McPake, being thrust into first-team action in the 2019-20 season.

However he started just two games last season as the Dark Blues returned to the top flight and saw an ankle injury end his season early.

Robertson started for the first time since joining Cove in the 3-1 win over Alloa Athletic on Saturday, having joined on loan prior to the deadline at the end of September.

Cove Rangers loanee Finlay Robertson in action for Dundee during a friendly against Forfar.
Cove Rangers loanee Finlay Robertson in action for Dundee during a friendly against Forfar.

Robertson is pleased to be afforded the opportunity by Cove and hopes he can bring the quality which saw him emerge as a prodigious youngster.

He said: “It was good to get back playing – it’s been a while. I’ve really enjoyed it and the boys are good.

“I didn’t know what to expect having never been on loan before. But the boys have been brand new and the gaffer and assistant manager have been really welcoming.

“They want me to go express myself and play my game, get back to what I was doing before. Hopefully I can keep putting in decent performances and helping the team win games.

“I’m a young boy and want to play as much as I can. The opportunity to come here has allowed me to do that.

“It’s been frustrating. I got injured in March and it’s taken a bit to come back from that.

“I’ve probably not been myself on the pitch – I’ve not done what I was doing in the past. Hopefully this can help me get back to that.

“You want to feel confident. I feel really fit and Tam (Ritchie, fitness coach) is so good with the sports science stuff. He gives us all the tools to go out and do it on the pitch.”

Robertson faces competition for games in the Cove midfield. He started alongside former Ross County and Caley Thistle regular Iain Vigurs on Saturday, while Connor Scully and Fraser Fyvie – last season’s regular pairing – were on the bench.

He is just 18 but feels he has gained a significant amount of experience since his breakthrough at Dens Park.

Robertson added: “I’ve been playing first-team football since I was 16 years old. It’s almost three years now.

“I don’t really see myself as a young kid anymore. I’ve got to be on it and if I’m not, I’ll rightly be told.

“All the senior players were saying ‘you need to get playing games’ and if the opportunity comes, I have to take it. That’s what I’ve tried to do so far.

“Paul Hartley was the gaffer at Dundee and I trained a couple of times with the first-team. When I found out the option was there I jumped at it.”