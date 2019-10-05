Broch take route West to Evening Express cup glory

Willie West dedicated his double to his two sons after firing Fraserburgh to Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup glory.

The 31-year-old bagged a brace as the Broch beat Formartine United 2-1 in the final at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium and West admitted he was worried about playing up front.

Due to injuries this season he has mainly played in defence but Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie played him in attack and he didn’t let the Bellslea side down.

It was West’s fourth Shire Cup triumph and he was also the Buchan outfit’s captain on the night with Ryan Christie injured.

West said: “I can’t put it into words. I was a bit worried about playing up front because I’ve been playing in defence this season, so I was worried if I would have the legs to play there.

“I was on for about 80 minutes and had nothing left.

“I got two goals and I’ve just become a dad again, so those two goals are for my sons Nicky, who’s four weeks old, and Zach who’s 18 months.

“I couldn’t really have picked a better time to get my first goals of the season.

“I knew earlier in the week I would be playing up front and it was good to know, so I could focus and start preparing.

“At the start of the week I was a little bit nervous but as the week went on I got myself mentally prepared for it.

“I’m absolutely delighted, the manager Mark Cowie and his coaching staff deserve a lot of credit because their tactics were spot on.”

West’s performance also earned him man of the match and he added: “It would have meant nothing if we hadn’t won.

“I’ve played in a few cup finals and to be honest I haven’t felt like I’ve met the standards I should.

“That’s the first time I’ve hit my standards in a cup final and to be man of the match was the icing on the cake.”

In the 10th minute, the Broch went ahead in front of a crowd of 844, when Lewis Davidson crossed from the right and WEST planted a header into the top right corner from eight yards.

On 20 minutes, West’s head flick created space for Paul Campbell on the right side of the area but his effort slipped just wide.

Two minutes later, Formartine counter-attacked on Fraserburgh and equalised.

Graeme Rodger was sent clear down the left, he rounded keeper Paul Leask but Bryan Hay hacked the shot off the line.

However, Rodger kept the ball in, lifted a cross to the back post and Garry WOOD headed into the unguarded net from close range.

Three minutes into the second period, the Broch were back in front.

Scott Barbour beat Daniel Park and Wayne Mackintosh down the left and his superb cross to the back post was headed into the top right corner by WEST from six yards.

In the 54th minute, United keeper Errol Watson was at full stretch to parry away Paul Campbell’s angled effort from the right side of the area and Paul Young lifted the rebound over.

West fired another effort over and Barbour shot wide as Fraserburgh looked for a third.

The closest Formartine came to levelling was in the first of six minutes of injury time when sub Conor Gethins’ shot was deflected just over the bar.

Fraserburgh: Paul Leask, Lewis Davidson, Bryan Hay, Jamie Beagrie, Owen Cairns, Grant Campbell (Sean Butcher 80), Ross Willox, Paul Young, Paul Campbell (Kieran Simpson 90), Willie West (Greg Buchan 85), Scott Barbour.

Subs not used: Andrew Hannar, Logan Watt, Luke Barbour, Greg Sim.

Formartine: Errol Watson, Wayne Mackintosh, Michael Clark (Andrew Greig 61), Darryn Kelly, Kieran Lawrence, Daniel Park, Graeme Rodger, Stuart Anderson, Aaron Norris (Conor Gethins 81), Scott Lisle (Gary McGowan 74), Garry Wood.

Subs not used: Stuart Smith, Jordan Leyden, Liam Strachan, Kevin Main.