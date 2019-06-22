Evening Express Junior award caps special week for Banks o’ Dee’s 67-goal man Henderson

Banks o’ Dee striker Jack Henderson has reason for a double celebration after being named the Evening Express Junior Player of the Year.

He picked up the gong yesterday just eight days after the arrival of his first child.

Last Thursday Henderson’s partner Abi McDonald gave birth to their daughter Ava Louise.

For the 24-year-old it’s been a dream couple of weeks and he said: “It’s been two trophies in just over a week I suppose.

“But we were delighted when the little one came along.

“I couldn’t be happier and now I’ve won this award as well so it’s been a great week or so.

“There have been a few sleepless nights so far, but hopefully we are into a routine by the time the season comes around and sleepless nights don’t affect my football!”

Henderson won our Junior Player of the Year award after netting 67 goals last season and helping Banks o’ Dee win the Superleague, Grill League Cup, the North Regional Cup and the McLeman Cup.

Reflecting on the campaign, Henderson added: “To win the award really does mean a lot to me.

“Overall it has been a good season, not just for me, but for the whole team.

“Everybody in the squad has played well so this award shouldn’t just be for me.

“It should be for everyone in the Banks o’ Dee team because they’ve been brilliant and I couldn’t have had the season I’ve had without them.

“It’s been the best season I’ve had by a long way and I’ve been playing Junior football for seven years.

“I was at Banchory St Ternan for four years and this has been my third season with Banks o’ Dee.

“I don’t know where all those goals have come from – I don’t think I’ll manage to get that many again.

“I’ll do everything I can to get up to that number. But in the past two seasons I’ve only just touched 30 so to double it is amazing really.

“People ask about playing at a higher level, but I’m happy at Banks o’ Dee because it’s a brilliant club with brilliant people behind it.

“You enjoy yourself playing for Banks o’ Dee and after the little one arriving my life will change so I think I’ll be happy at Banks o’ Dee for the next while.”

Although Dee lifted four trophies last term and won the Superleague for the fourth year in row, Henderson believes the Spain Park outfit can still improve next term.

He said: “We won four trophies and had a clean sweep in the North Region.

“It really is some effort for a core squad of 16 to do that.

“It’s four Superleague titles in a row as well which is a brilliant achievement.

“But we work hard and train well and we’ve earned it over the seasons. We go into every game wanting to win and we don’t underestimate anybody.

“We give it our all in every game and that’s why we get the rewards.

“The aim next season is to do the same again in the north if we can.

“We’d also like to go further in the Scottish Junior Cup and the Inter-Regional Cup as well.

“We lost in the semi-final of the Inter-Regional last season when we were so close and going for five trophies so we’d like to go one better next season.”