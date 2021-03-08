Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes frustrated by missed opportunity after Hamilton stalemate

Boss Derek McInnes was left frustrated as the ongoing failure to score cost Aberdeen the chance to slash the gap on third-placed Hibs.

For the eighth match in the last nine the goal-shy Dons drew a blank in drawing 0-0 with Hamilton.

It is an ongoing scoring crisis that has yielded just one goal from open play in the last 13 matches – dating back to the 2-1 loss to Rangers on January 10.

It was particularly frustrating for McInnes as the scoring crisis resulted in the Dons spurning a gilt-edged chance to blow open the race for third spot.

For the second game in succession third-placed Hibs lost, crashing 1-0 to St Johnstone.

McInnes could take little solace from edging a point closer to Hibs when it should have been three.

Hibs currently hold a three-point advantage over the Reds and hold a game in hand.

However, in a boost to his misfiring attack McInnes confirmed on-loan Stade de Reims striker Fraser Hornby is set to return from a thigh injury in time for the next game away to Dundee United on Saturday March 20.

McInnes said: “We are a point closer to Hibs but it’s difficult to feel that’s a positive at the minute.

“Instead I feel this is a real missed opportunity.

“We felt we did a lot right to win the game but haven’t so there is that obvious frustration that we have missed that chance.

“Although we knew Hamilton would come with a back five, they are very adventurous in their wide areas with their wing backs.

“We wanted to try to capitalise on that so we played Niall McGinn, Florian Kamberi and Callum Hendry up against their three.

“We hoped to get some sort of risk and reward with that.

“All three had chances as we created some good openings and opportunities to get that first goal.

“If you don’t score goals when you are not on top then it can come back to bite you.

“It never came back to bite us in terms of losing the game because we were good enough defensively to get another clean sheet. But it was a missed opportunity.”

Aberdeen created three clear chances in the first half but failed to take them. It was an 18th clean sheet this season, but yet another game without a goal.

Despite the scarcity of goals since the turn of the year, McInnes remains confident Aberdeen can triumph in the race for third.

However, he conceded there is minimal leeway for more slip-ups.

He said: “I said before the game I think third is there for us and I believe that even more so.

“However, we have to take more responsibility to win these types of games in the run in.

“There is probably not a lot of room for error to feel confident enough that we would get third.

“We are going to have to outshoot Hibs in terms of getting better results than them over the next period. We certainly cannot fall behind Hibs anymore.”

Aberdeen’s bid for third will be boosted by Hornby’s early return.

The 21-year-old was initially expected to be sidelined for up to two months with a “significant tear” to his thigh suffered in the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock.

However, the injury is not as bad as initially feared and Hornby will return way ahead of schedule.

McInnes said: “The good thing is that with the way Fraser Hornby has been he will be fit for the Dundee United game as it stands.

“Fraser was brought in to lead the line for us and he is a different type of striker who gives us a bit of presence. I felt we lacked that in the second half, certainly towards the end of the game.

“Hopefully Fraser can be fit for that Dundee United game as we expect. Him being added to that front line will help us no doubt in the remaining games.”