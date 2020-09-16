Watch: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack faces north-east school pupils in video Q&A

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack took on the daunting task of facing questions from pupils at Buchanhaven Primary School in Peterhead, one of the Community Trust’s partner schools, as part of the club’s AberDNA Junior membership scheme.

The Dons chairman took on a wide range of questions from who he looked up to as a youngster to which superhero he would be in an entertaining question and answer session with pupils from the school.

Cormack told the pupils: “I would encourage all primary school kids in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. In fact, do you know this? We have people signing up newborn babies for AberDNA junior. The youngest is four hours old.

“The dad went online and actually signed up their daughter to ban AberDNA under-12 junior member so when they get to six they will have been members for six years.

“That’s our way of trying to reach out to people like yourself and make them feel part of the football club. Hopefully when your generation become the adults our average crowds coming to games will be much higher. It’s our investment in young guys like yourself.”

As for those pressing questions – see for yourself.