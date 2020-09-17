Sporting boss tests positive for Covid-19 as confirmed cases at Lisbon reaches TEN

Aberdeen’s potential Europa League opponents Sporting Club de Portugal have relocated to the Algarve to prepare for the new season after the number of positive Covid-19 tests within the club reached double figures.

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim and two other members of the backroom staff at the club have joined seven players in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, taking the number of cases at the club to 10.

While those involved are reportedly asymptomatic the squad has relocated to the Algarve, where they trained in pre-season, to prepare for their opening game of the Portugese league season on Saturday against Gil Vicente in Alvalade.

However, with the outbreak escalating at the club there are doubts whether the league opener will go ahead and the squad may remain in the Algarve until next Wednesday.

Graca Freitas, director general of health in Portugal, wants the local health authority to make a decision on whether the game should go ahead.

She said: “The local health authority will assess whether there are conditions for the game to take place. If it is complicated then thye can meet with the regional and national, so that we can make a decision together.

“We are monitoring the situation closely but the decision will always be made by the local health authority.

“If it is not possible to play the match there will be a postponement of the game but we will not stop the league. The other games will be played.”