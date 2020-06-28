Scottish Premiership clubs to resume contact training from tomorrow

Scottish Premiership clubs have been given government approval to resume contact training.

Top-flight sides had been able to train since June 11 but only in a physically-distanced manner.

A statement from Scottish football’s Joint Response Group confirmed that ministers had formally approved full contact training for Scottish Premiership clubs from Monday.

A spokesperson added: “Today’s confirmation from Scottish Government ministers is welcomed and is another significant step towards the resumption of the Scottish football season, beginning with the Premiership on August 1.”