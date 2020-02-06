New American link-up for Aberdeen as Dons announce partnership with US youth side

Aberdeen have linked up with a second American side after announcing a partnership with California-based Allstars United SC.

The Dons will share their “coaching curriculum” with the youth side, as well as sending coaches over to America to deliver training sessions and share best practice.

The partnership is for an initial two years. Allstars Untied aim to provide a pathway to college for youth players in the region and will aim to share their expertise in community work and athletic development with the Dons.

Aberdeen’s commercial director Rob Wicks said: “This exciting new international club partnership with Allstars United SC offers a real opportunity to grow the Aberdeen FC brand globally. We are a club renowned for producing talented young players and we look forward to sharing our knowledge and skills to help play our part in developing young players at Allstars United.

“With our brand new £12million state-of-the-art community hub, professional training campus and Bobby Clark Youth Academy, and with the continued investment in the youth academy, we are an ambitious club, keen to expand our global presence, and we hope this innovative partnership will mark the start of many more collaborative relationships.”

It comes on the back of the tie-up with MLS franchise Atlanta United last year, with their president Darren Eales taking a seat on the Dons board alongside new chairman Dave Cormack.

Allstars United state they are the first international youth partner of the Dons and their technical director Andrew McRobbie – a former Pittodrie season ticket-holder – hopes it proves to be a beneficial long-term partnership.

He said:“Being born in Aberdeen and growing up with a season ticket at Pittodrie it had always been a dream to have my coaching career linked to the club in some way. From the moment I spoke with Dave Cormack and Robbie Hedderman it was really clear that we all have similar goals and ideals within football.

“Seeing the young players come through at Pittodrie, such as Scott McKenna, Dean Campbell, Connor McLennan and of course Ryan Fraser, really showed that the work going on in Aberdeen’s youth academy is one we feel we can combine with our own set-up to help maximize our players potential with the goal of one-day having an Allstars player step out on the field at the new stadium and play for the Dons.”