Scotland beat Czech Republic to extend lead at top of Nations League group

Scotland strengthened their lead at the top of Nations League B Group 2 with a 1-0 defeat of the Czech Republic.

The hard-fought win extended Steve Clarke’s Scots’ unbeaten streak to eight games.

It was also ideal preparation for the Euro 2020 play-off final against Serbia in Belgrade on November 12.

With Scotland just 90 minutes away from ending a 23-year absence from a major tournament, they are hitting form at the right time.

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine retained his starting slot following an impressive debut cap in the 1-0 win over Slovakia in the Nations League at Hampden on Sunday.

Considine, 33, again slotted in at the left of a back three.

Scotland boss Clarke made three changes to the starting XI which defeated Slovakia.

Greg Taylor was introduced for the suspended captain Andrew Robertson at left-wing back. John McGinn was given the captain’s armband in the absence of Robertson.

Ryan Jack and Callum McGregor were both drafted into midfield, with Kenny McLean dropping to the bench and John Fleck ruled out by a back injury.

Scotland went ahead in the sixth minute when Lyndon Dykes dinked a superb through ball to Ryan FRASER, who displayed great composure to stroke an effort beyond the goalkeeper from 12 yards out.

© SNS Group / SFA

In the 23rd minute, Matej Vydra shot from six yards out, but it flashed just wide.

Fraser came close to grabbing both his and Scotland’s second in the 33rd minute when he raced onto a perfectly-weighted through ball from McGinn.

Racing at goal at pace, Fraser unleashed a powerful 22-yard drive that flashed just over.

In the 49th minute, Vydra blazed another shot well wide.

Scotland were under pressure, but holding firm and, in the 63rd minute, a header from Tomas Soucek also failed to find the target.

The impressive Declan Gallagher produced another vital headed clearance to clear the danger as the pressure on David Marshall’s goal continued.

In a second half of little chances, the well marshalled Scottish defence, with Considine yet again impressing, stood firm for another vital result.

The Czechs should have netted in the 82nd minute when Marshall failed to cut out a cross from Vladimir Coufal on the right.

The ball was scrambled clear as far as Soucek, who somehow blasted over the bar from only five yards out. It was a let off.

Moments later, the woodwork denied Scotland when substitute Oli McBurnie unleashed a vicious 22-yard curling shot that cracked off the cross bar.

It was the second game in succession McBurnie had hit the bar at Hampden for Scotland.

SCOTLAND: David Marshall, Stephen O’Donnell, Scott McTominay, Declan Gallagher, John McGinn, Ryan Jack, Lyndon Dykes, Callum McGregor, Ryan Fraser, Greg Taylor, Andy Considine.

Subs: Oli McBurnie (for Dykes 65), Kenny McLean (for Fraser 70), Paul Hanlon (for Taylor 79), Callum Paterson (for McGinn 79).

Subs not used: Jon McLaughlin, Robby McCrorie, Ryan Porteous, Ross McCrorie.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Vaclik, Coufal, Kudela, Celustka, Boril, Soucek, Kral, Masopust, Darida, Provod, Vydra.

Subs: Hovorka (for Celustka 20), Sevlik (for Provod 70), Poznar (for Masopust 70), Kaderabek (for Kral 77), Rabusic (for Vydra 77)

Subs not used: Nguyen, Koubek, Petrasek, Mateju, Malinsky, Novak.