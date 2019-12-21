Sam Cosgrove scores and is also sent off as Aberdeen lose 2-1 at Celtic

Aberdeen lost 2-1 to league leaders Celtic in a clash where leading scorer Sam Cosgrove netted his 20th goal of the season and was also controversially red carded.

The Dons were reduced to 10 men in the second half when referee Euan Anderson dismissed Cosgrove for a challenge on Kris Ajer.

Cosgrove went into the challenge near the Celts’ by-line with pace but appeared to win the ball.

Celtic players were up in arms and surrounded the referee in the immediate aftermath of Cosgrove’s challenge and the whistler raised a straight red.

It was a harsh decision on the Dons.

Cosgrove had earlier equalised with a header for his 20th goal of the season after Celtic had grabbed the lead through Christopher Jullien.

Moments before Cosgrove was dismissed league leaders Celtic had gone ahead through an Odsonne Edouard strike.

Aberdeen made two changes to the starting line-up that defeated Hamilton 1-0 at the weekend with on loan NAC Breda defender Greg Leigh ruled out with an ankle injury.

Welsh international winger Ryan Hedges dropped to the bench with Andy Considine and Zak Vyner returning to Derek McInnes’ starting team.

Celtic were denied the opener after only four minutes when an inswinging corner kick from Ryan Christie on the right found Jullien 15 yards out.

As Jullien turned the ball came off his shoulder and cracked against the cross-bar with keeper Joe Lewis stranded.

Moments later the same combination did deliver a goal when Christie’s corner found JULLIEN at the far post.

His left footed shot from eight yards bounced on the ground and Lewis got a touch to it but was helpless to keep it out in the seventh minute.

It was an ominous and concerning start for Aberdeen and immediately brought back memories of the first half capitulation to the Hoops in the 4-0 defeat at Pittodrie earlier this season.

Moments later Cosgrove shot wide from eight yards at the far post after Niall McGinn picked the prolific striker out with a free kick.

In the 20th minute Lewis was called into action when diving low to block a 20 yard drive from Olivier Ntcham.

Celtic were completely dominating against a Dons side who on the rare occasion they got possession struggled to retain it as there were limited out balls.

Against the run of play Aberdeen equalised when Niall McGinn crossed into the box from the right and COSGROVE rose high above the Celtic defence to nod home into the top corner from eight yards for his 20th goal of the season.

It was a quality goal from Aberdeen both in the set up and execution.

Celtic claimed for a penalty soon after when Edouard went down in the box but James Wilson looked to have won the ball when tackling.

In the 50th minute Callum McGregor fired in a 25-yard drive but keeper Lewis easily saved.

Aberdeen were still primarily defending and hitting on the break but looked far more comfortable in the aftermath of the opener.

However, the league leaders regained the lead when Christie fed in EDOUARD who raced in front of Taylor and fired a low shot beyond Lewis in the 66th minute.

Aberdeen’s hopes of salvaging something from Parkhead suffered another heavy blow when Cosgrove was given a straight red card for a challenge on Ajer who had seconds earlier produced a perfectly-timed tackle on Jon Gallagher to win the ball.

Cosgrove slid into the tackle and appeared to win the ball.

As Cosgrove went to leave the pitch after being dismissed, Celtic skipper Scott Brown got involved and wound up the striker, who pushed him away.

Aberdeen: Lewis, Logan, Considine, McKenna, McGInn, Taylor, Cosgrove, Ferguson

Subs: McLennan (for Wilson 55), Gallagher (for McGinn 67), Main (for Ojo 74).

Subs not used: Cerny, Devlin, Hedges, Campbell.

CELTIC: Forster, Jullien, Brown, Christie, Ntcham, Edouard, Bolingoli, Frimpong, Ajer, McGregor, Forrest.

Subs: Johnston (for Ntcham 60), Griffiths (for Edouard 77), Rogic (for Forrest 82)

Subs not used: Gordon, Taylor, Bitton, Issouf Bayo,

Referee: Euan Anderson