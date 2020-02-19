Match Report: Late heroics send Dons into Scottish Cup quarter-final

Aberdeen edged out Kilmarnock to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals in a thriller at Rugby Park.

It looked like Mohamed El Makrini’s first half strike would win this fifth round replay for Ayrshire side, but Andy Considine’s equaliser in the dying embers forced extra-time.

Two minutes into the additional 30 Matty Kennedy put the Reds ahead but Eamonn Brophy’s free-kick levelled proceedings and when Nicke Kabamba pounced three minutes from time it looked like the Dons were out.

But Sam Cosgrove’s penalty and Connor Johnson’s own goal in the last couple of minutes secured a 4-3 win and sets up a quarter-final against St Mirren a week on Saturday.

The Dons controlled possession in the early stages, however, it was Killie that had the first effort on goal with Eamonn Brophy’s low drive from 20 yards easy enough for visiting goalie Joe Lewis to deal with.

After Aberdeen’s early dominance of the ball the hosts found their feet and had the Reds penned in for a spell, although solid defending meant the Ayrshire side’s pressure didn’t result in any clear-cut chances.

Shortly before the half hour mark Stephen O’Donnell was almost through as Killie broke out at pace, but Dylan McGeouch’s challenge averted the danger.

In terms of attempts at goal a Curtis Main shot that was blocked a Niall McGinn long-ranger that bounced miles wide was as good as it got for Aberdeen in the first half.

But as the interval approached Killie took the lead. Chris Burke cross from the right was headed up in the air and when it dropped El Makrini pounced with an acrobatic volleyed finish that deceived Lewis.

McInnes went for it in the second half as he made a three subs at half-time.

Shay Logan, Dean Campbell and Sam Cosgrove were sent on for Bryson, Dylan McGeouch and Connor McLennan.

Despite the alterations it was Killie who had the first decent second half chance when Gary Dicker played in Brophy in the 63rd minute, but Lewis did well to block the left-footed strike.

The Dons did respond with Logan teeing up Niall McGinn at the edge of the box, but he bent an effort narrowly wide.

With 10 minutes left Brophy passed up a good chance to put the opportunity beyond doubt arrowing a shot wide after O’Donnell’s surge down the right, and they were made to pay a minute from the end of normal time as Considine’s glancing header from Niall McGinn’s right wing free-kick found the bottom left corner.

The Reds could have won the game in stoppage time when Cosgrove headed Logan’s cross from the right flank against the top of the bar.

But two minutes into extra-time the Dons did have the lead. Main burrowed his way clear down the right and while Laurentiu Branescu blocked his strike from the narrowest of angles Kennedy was on hand to head home the rebound.

Unfortunately the lead was to last only six minutes as Brophy’s superb free-kick into the bottom left corner from 25 yards made it 2-2.

And it looked like it would be heartbreak for Aberdeen with three minutes of extra time left.

O’Donnell beat Campbell down the right and Mikey Devlin’s attempt to clear the cross hit Lewis and rebounded out for Kabamba to make it 3-2 from close range.

What followed was a miraculous smash and grab from the Dons to reach the quarter-finals.

In the 118th minute Stuart Findlay wiped out Ferguson in the box and after Nick Walsh gave the penalty Cosgrove finished from 12 yards.

And in the final minute Considine’s driven cross from the left was turned into his own net by Killie sub Connor Johnson.

Kilmarnock: Laurentiu Branescu, Stephen O’Donnell, Stuart Findlay, Kirk Broadfoot, Niko Hamalainen, Alan Power, Gary Dicker, Mohamed El Makrini, Chris Burke (Ross Millen 87), Nicke Kabamba, Eamonn Brophy (Connor Johnson 117).

Subs not used: Jan Koprivec, Greg Kiltie, Dario Del Fabro, Alistair Taylor, Kyle Connell.

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis, Ash Taylor (Mikey Devlin 102), Scott McKenna, Andy Considine, Connor McLennan (Shay Logan 46), Lewis Ferguson, Craig Bryson (Sam Cosgrove 46), Dylan McGeouch (Dean Campbell 46), Matty Kennedy, Niall McGinn, Curtis Main.

Subs not used: Tomas Cerny, Ryan Hedges, Bruce Anderson.