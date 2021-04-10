Jonny Hayes fires Aberdeen to a narrow 1-0 win at St Johnstone

Aberdeen edged past St Johnstone 1-0 in Perth as new manager Stephen Glass watched the action from afar.

Former Atlanta United 2 boss Glass is undergoing 10 day isolation having flown in from the United States and had to view the match remotely from his hotel room.

Interim manager Paul Sheerin will hand over a team buoyed by back to back victories after a second half Jonny Hayes strike secured three points.

It followed up the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Dumbarton in the third round last weekend.

Glass and England squad striker coach Allan Russell, who will be his assistant, will begin working with the Dons squad on Tuesday.

There were two changes to the Aberdeen starting XI that edged past League One Dumbarton 1-0 in the Scottish Cup third round.

Right back Calvin Ramsay and attacker Ethan Ross both dropped to the bench.

In place of the teenagers were Jack Mackenzie and Matty Kennedy.

On loan St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry was ineligible due to the terms of the loan deal with his parent club.

Hendry came off the bench to net the goal in the defeat of Dumbarton.

Goal shy Aberdeen had netted just twice in the 11 previous games before travelling to Perth – both scored by Hendry.

St Johnstone looked the more dangerous in the opening stages and should have netted the opener in the 12th minute.

An inswinging free kick whipped in by Craig Conway from the left towards the far post was poorly cleared with the ball falling to unmarked Chris Kane six yards out.

With the goal at his mercy he ballooned an effort high over the bar.

It was a clear opportunity missed and a let off for the Dons who had started very flat.

© SNS Group

In the 25th minute the Reds came close when Tommie Hoban rose to meet a Niall McGinn corner but headed wide from 10 yards.

Aberdeen were far too pensive and were again fortunate in the 33rd minute when Jason Kerr met a Craig Conway cross near the penalty spot only to head inches wide.

Another let off for the Dons.

Moments later Alistair McCann fired in a right footed effort from the outside edge of the box but it was saved by Joe Lewis at the bottom corner.

It was a dismal first half from Aberdeen with a lack of urgency or cutting edge.

Half-time: St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 0

Interim manager Sheerin made a switch at half-time in an attempt to ignite the Dons with on loan Stade de Reims striker Fraser Hornby coming on for the ineffective Florian Kamberi.

Hornby was involved within minutes of his introduction when he raced in at the near post to meet a McGinn crossed whipped in from the byline but the pacey ball skipped agonisingly in front of him before he could make contact.

The Dons looked far more energetic since the break and grabbed the opener in the 52nd minute when Matty Kennedy slid in pass inside to find Jonny Hayes breaking up field.

Hayes took a touch then scooped it beyond keeper Zander Clark from inside the box.

© SNS Group

It was Aberdeen’s first Premiership goal from open play since Kennedy netted in a 2-1 loss to Rangers on January 10.

In the 59th minute the Dons threatened when Kennedy curled in a 22 yard shot from the left but the effort was straight at keeper Clark.

Hornby nearly grabbed his first goal for the Dons in the 68th minute when he raced in at the back post to meet a Niall McGinn cross only to head wide.

The woodwork denied St Johnstone an equaliser when Shaun Rooney rose high above the defence at the back-post to meet a flicked on cross.

He was unfortunate to see his powerful header rattle off the post.

In the 89th minute Lewis produced a brilliant save when racing off his line to deny Ali McCann who tried to scoop it beyond the keeper.

Lewis made himself big to block.

Full-time: St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 1

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson, Florian Kamberi, Dean Campbell, Jack Mackenzie, Matty Kennedy, Ross McCrorie.

Subs: Fraser Hornby (for Kamberi 46), Calvin Ramsay (for McGinn 76), Connor McLennan (for Kennedy 76), Ethan Ross (for Hayes 90+3)

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Dylan McGeouch, Miko Virtanen, Michael Ruth, Ryan Duncan.

ST JOHNSTONE: Zander Clark, Shaun Rooney, Jason Kerr, Jamie McCart, Callum Booth, Ali McCann, Craig Bryson, Glenn Middleton, Craig Conway, Chris Kane, Liam Gordon.

Subs: Stevie May (for Middleton 70), David Wotherspoon (for Kane 70), Guy Mellamed (for Bryson 79), Scott Tanser (for Booth 79), Michael O’Halloran (for Conway 82)

Subs not used: Elliott Parish, James Brown, Liam Craig, Charlie Gilmour.

Referee: John Beaton