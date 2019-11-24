Frustrated Aberdeen held 1-1 away by nine-man St Johnstone

Aberdeen suffered frustration as they were denied a fourth straight Premiership victory by nine-man St Johnstone in Perth.

The Dons were cruising to victory against a side bottom of the table prior to kick-off only for Saints to equalize midway through the second half with their first shot on target.

That cancelled out a first-half opener from prolific striker Sam Cosgrove.

However, in a wild three minute spell soon after netting, Saints were reduced to nine men as both Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry were sent off.

Aberdeen could not make the two-man advantage pay off as they dropped two points.

This was a game played amidst an impending overhaul at the club behind the scenes.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne is set to step down with vice-chairman Dave Cormack ready to take over the reigns.

Milne and Cormack were both in Perth for the match.

Long-serving defender Andy Considine was given the captaincy to mark the landmark of his 500th appearance for the Dons.

Aberdeen made one change to the side that defeated Ross County 3-1 prior to the recent international break.

Striker Curtis Main returned to the starting line-up to partner Cosgrove in attack.

Summer signing Craig Bryson dropped to the bench.

Aberdeen created the opening in the 11th minute when a Niall McGinn cross picked out Shay Logan at the edge of the penalty area.

His powerful 18-yard drive was charged down by keeper Zander Clark.

Aberdeen grabbed the opener in the 21st minute when leading scorer COSGROVE collected a lay off from Ryan Hedges.

He flicked the ball away from Jason Kerr before releasing a superb 25-yard strike that flew low beyond keeper Clark for his 17th goal of the season.

Aberdeen should have been awarded a penalty moments later when Ryan Hedges crossed into the box towards Main.

The Dons striker was set to head into goal from close range but Wallace Duffy raised his hand and effectively palmed the ball from Main’s head.

Referee Kevin Clancy was oblivious to the foul.

The loose ball arrived at Niall McGinn who sliced an effort well wide.

In the 40th minute, Aberdeen threatened when Main met a Cosgrove cross at the near post only to shoot wide.

A cross from McGinn on the left flank in the 56th minute picked out Cosgrove at the back post but his six-yard downward header went just wide.

St Johnstone equalized in the 71st minute when a neat passing move ripped the Reds’ defence apart.

KENNEDY played a one-two with substitute Chris Kane who released him through on goal.

He confidently fired beyond Joe Lewis with a superb finish.

Moments after scoring St Johnstone imploded with two quick-fire red cards.

They were reduced to 10 men when Davidson was red carded for a shocking challenge on Bryson when he caught the midfielder on the side of his right foot.

It was a relief to see Bryson eventually get up. It was a horror challenge.

Moments later Hendry received a straight red for a rash challenge from behind on Lewis Ferguson.

In the 86th minute Devlin curled a superb 30-yard drive that keeper Clark did well to push behind.

From the resultant corner, Considine’s powerful header was also saved.

In the 89th minute, a long range drive from Ferguson was saved by Clark and the Saints scrambled the ball away.

A 30-yard free kick from McGinn was saved by Clark in injury time.

Deep into injury time Clark saved Cosgrove’s vicious 15-yard drive. The loose ball fell to Logan who blasted wide.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Devlin, McKenna, Considine, Leigh, Ferguson, Hedges, McGinn, Main, Cosgrove.

Subs: Bryson (for Main 53), Gallagher (for Hedges 68), Anderson (for Leigh 75).

Subs not used: Cerny, Taylor, Campbell, McLennan.

ST JOHNSTONE: Clark, Ralston, Tanser, Duffy, Kerr, McCann, Holt, Davidson, Kennedy, Wright, May.

Subs: Kane (for Holt 60), Hendry (for May 68)

Subs not used: Parish, Vihmann, Wotherspoon, O’Halloran, Booth.

Referee: Kevin Clancy