Fine first half display helps Dons brush aside Accies

A blistering first half display helped Aberdeen to a 4-2 win over Hamilton Accies to move up to third in the Premiership.

Goals from Tommie Hoban, Lewis Ferguson and a brace from Ryan Edmondson meant the Dons were four up after just over half an hour.

Accies to their credit did rally and pull two goals back, but it was a hugely impressive overall display from the Reds/

Dons boss Derek McInnes made two changes to the side which drew 0-0 with Dundee United on Saturday.

Leeds United loanee Edmondson came in for his start to partner Marley Watkins up front, while Dylan McGeouch made his first league start of the season in midfield. Connor McLennan and Ross McCrorie dropped to the bench.

Aberdeen took the lead in the 14th minute from their first clear opening.

Good pressing from Ryan Hedges and Scott Wright on the right gave the latter the chance to pick out Edmondson in the middle.

Although the cross was cut out by the sliding Shaun Want from the corner on the right flank Hedges’ inswinging delivery was nodded down and in by Hoban from inside the six-yard box,

Soon after Ferguson curled a free-kick narrowly wide from 25 yards as the Reds looked for a quick second.

It wasn’t long however before a second Aberdeen goal arrived. Edmondson held the ball up well and his square pass was dummied by the alert Hedges which allowed the advancing Ferguson to blast his first time shot into the top right corner from 25 yards.

Hamilton had no answer to the home side’s incisive attacking play. Moments later Marley Watkins teed up Edmondson and his strike from inside the area was deflected for a corner and then Hedges flashed in a low cross which just evaded Hoban at the back post.

But on 24 minutes it was 3-0. Hayes exchanged passes with Watkins down the left and the Irishman’s low cutback was perfect for Edmondson, who sidefooted home his first goal for Aberdeen.

It got better for the Dons just after the half hour as they scored a fourth. Wright’s lay-off allowed Edmondson to burst beyond Hakeem Odoffin and clip his second goal past keeper Ryan Fulton.

Straight after Aberdeen were hit with two setbacks. Hayes had gone off with a head knock before the fourth and was unable to continue and then Accies pulled a goal back as David Moyo turned in Lee Hodson’s deep cross from the right side.

It was almost five before the first half was completed with Watkins’ deft flick from Wright’s centre clutched by Fulton.

At the other end Ross Callachan had a shot smothered by Joe Lewis before Considine blocked the rebound which looked netbound.

The foot came off the pedal from Aberdeen in the second half and while Hamilton battled on Brian Rice’s side didn’t look like mounting a comeback.

But they did give the Dons something to think about midway through the second period when Callachan converted a penalty.

Hodson’s cross struck the arm of Andy Considine, however it was at close range and tucked into his body, not making himself unnaturally bigger, but ref Nick Walsh pointed to the spot and Callachan did the rest.

In the closing stages the Dons were solid and took the string out of the game, while continuing to look threatening on the counter-attack.

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Ash Taylor, Andy Considine, Ryan Hedges, Lewis Ferguson, Dylan McGeouch (Funso Ojo 56), Jonny Hayes (Connor McLennan 32), Scott Wright (Niall McGinn 87), Marley Watkins, Ryan Edmondson (Ross McCrorie 56).

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Shay Logan, Sam Cosgrove, Greg Leigh, Matty Kennedy.

Hamilton: Ryan Fulton, Hakeem Odoffin, Scott McMann, Will Collar (Reegan Mimnaugh 63), David Moyo, Shaun Want, Marios Ogkmpoe, Scott Martin (Charlie Trafford 57), Ross Callachan (Callum Smith 80), Ronan Hughes (Ben Stirling 80), Lee Hodson.

Subs not used: Kyle Gourlay, Brian Easton, Justin Johnson, George Stanger, Tunde Owolabi.