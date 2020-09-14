Big match verdict: More than just points at stake as Aberdeen fans return to Pittodrie

Aberdeen extended their winning streak to five games but so much more than three points was at stake at Pittodrie.

The whole of Scottish football watched this test game anxiously to see if the dry run with 300 supporters went smoothly.

This game, and Ross County’s home clash with Celtic, were essentially the most important of the season.

It is not a stretch of logic that the long term health of the Scottish game and future of some clubs hinged on the outcome of the Aberdeen and Ross County pilot games.

Success, as this test with supporters in the South Stand appeared to be, and it could open up the path for the phased return of fans to Scottish stadia.

Any set-backs and it could put the brakes on, or even regress, the work by the Joint Response Group and 12 Premiership clubs to get fans back safely.

That the precarious nature of the return of supporters is inexorably linked to the situation in society was highlighted recently.

With Covid-19 cases increasing throughout the country First Minister Nicola Sturgeon changed the indicative date for supporters return to stadia from today until October 5.

Aberdeen had hoped a successful test event could lead to 750 supporters granted access to Sunday’s home clash with Motherwell.

However they have been given no guarantees yet with the First Minister confirming future test events would be judged on a “case by case” basis.

Aberdeen rewarded the 300 socially distanced season ticket holders with a fifth successive win.

This was the first time any supporter had been at a Scottish football match since the sport went into lockdown on March 13 due to the pandemic.

The last time Aberdeen played in front of fans was more than six months ago in a 3-1 home defeat of Hibs on March 7. That seems like a lifetime ago.

The lucky supporters granted access had to wear face-masks throughout and could not sing or shout in support of their team. The atmosphere was as sanitised as the hands of the 300.

However fans finally got to see in the flesh one of the strongest squads boss Derek McInnes has had at his disposal in his seven-and-a-half years at the club.

This team play with pace, aggression and swift movement. There are also strong options on the bench.

There were four recent signings in the starting XI but the team have rapidly gelled.

Such is the growing understanding in the movement of the players on and off the ball the indication is the team will continue to get better.

Aberdeen will now jet out to Norway later this week for the Europa League second qualifying round tie with Viking FK with real momentum.

The opener came in the 16th minute when winger Matty Kennedy fed a pass to Scott Wright who whipped in a quick cross from the left.

That delivery picked out Ross McCrorie who rifled in a superb volley from 15 yards for his first goal since joining the club.

In the 33rd minute keeper Joe Lewis got down quickly to push behind a powerful 20 yard drive from Greg Kiltie at his near post.

Aberdeen came close in the 63rd minute when Jonny Hayes cut in from the left and fired in a powerful 20 yard shot that keeper Danny Rogers tipped over the bar.

It should have been 2-0 in the 71st minute when Marley Watkins played Wright clean through on goal.

Racing into the penalty box he had only keeper Rogers to beat and side footed past him but also beyond the far post. Wright, who has been in impressive form this season, should have netted.

Moments later Scott McKenna produced a vital block to send a goal bound McKenzie shot wide.

In the 88th minute Hayes turned sharply in the box to shoot but was denied by Rogers’ block.

No second goal but the 300 still went home happy after their long, long wait to finally see the Reds.