Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes wins fitness battle and starts against Motherwell

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes has won his fitness battle from an ankle injury and will start against Motherwell at Pittodrie today.

Hayes limped out on crutches from the Global Energy Stadium last weekend following the 4-1 loss to Ross County.

The Republic of Ireland international only came off the crutches on Tuesday and was doubtful for today’s Premiership clash.

Centre-back Ash Taylor has also recovered from a back spasm that forced him off after 30 minutes against Ross County and starts today.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has made two changes to his starting XI with the enforced absence of midfielder Ross McCrorie due to an ankle injury suffered in Dingwall.

📋 | Here is the Aberdeen team to take on Motherwell at Pittodrie. COYR!#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 23, 2021

There were initial fears McCrorie, 22, had suffered a fracture and could be sidelined for up to three months.

However X-rays confirmed he had not suffered a fracture and McCrorie will only be out for three weeks.

Striker Curtis Main dropped to the bench with Funso Ojo and Ryan Hedges, back from a one game suspension, returning to the starting XI.