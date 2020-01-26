Aberdeen’s attacking woes continue with stalemate at St Mirren

Aberdeen suffered further frustration as they were held 0-0 at bottom six strugglers St Mirren.

The Dons were looking to bounce back from the 1-0 midweek loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie that saw them lose valuable ground in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

After that set-back this was billed as a “must win” especially with a trip to face Rangers at Ibrox looming on the horizon next weekend.

However, the Dons failed to deliver in another 90 minutes of frustration.

Aberdeen could even have lost this match as St Mirren hit the post in the first half through a shot from Jon Obika.

New signing Matty Kennedy was handed a starting debut less than 48 hours after signing on from St Johnstone in a three-and-a-half-year deal until summer 2023.

The 25-year-old winger had already agreed a pre-contract with the Dons to join in the summer, but Dons boss Derek McInnes wanted him in now to help fix the lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Aberdeen pushed through the signing on Friday evening in a deal that is understood to be for £75,000 plus add-ons.

Northern Ireland squad player Kennedy started on the left win,g but also featured on the right and in the No.10 role late on.

Kennedy’s addition was the only change to the starting line-up that lost 1-0 to third placed Motherwell at Pittodrie on Wednesday evening.

On-loan attacker Jon Gallagher dropped to the bench to make way for the winger.

Aberdeen created the first significant chance in the 12th minute when Niall McGinn delivered a corner from the left that Ash Taylor raced on to, but the centre-back headed wide from 12 yards.

The Dons had a strong call for a penalty in the 27th minute when Conor McCarthy grabbed Sam Cosgrove’s shirt and the striker went to ground.

However, referee Don Robertson was not interested.

Moments later the ball broke to Scott McKenna 22 yards out, but his powerful drive took a late deflection that sent it spinning over the cross-bar.

A slack back pass from Dylan McGeouch in the 41st minute then gifted possession to Obika 25 yards out.

Obika curled an effort beyond keeper Joe Lewis and was unfortunate to see his effort crack off the far post.

That opportunity was presented to St Mirren on a plate completely against the run of play and the Reds were extremely fortunate not to be punished.

Moments later St Mirren again threatened when a free-kick from Cammy McPherson picked out McCarthy racing in at the back post, but his 12-yard header was straight at Lewis.

St Mirren continued to forge the more dangerous opportunities and in the 53rd minute Tony Andreu fired in a low 15-yard drive that Lewis blocked.

Close to the hour mark it was again the Buddies threatening when Sam Foley volleyed over the cross-bar from the edge of the penalty area.

In the 80th minute, Ferguson picked out substitute Ryan Hedges at the edge of the box, but the winger failed to get his shot on target.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Taylor, McKenna, Considine, Ojo, McGeouch, Ferguson, McGinn, Kennedy, Cosgrove.

Subs: Hedges (for McGeouch 72), Anderson (for McGinn 85).

Subs not used: Cerny, Devlin, Campbell, Gallagher, Main.

ST MIRREN: Hladky, Waters, McCarthy, Flynn, Obika, Andreu, Durmus, Foley, Morias, Famewo, MacPherson.

Subs: Cooke (for Andreu 75), McGinn (for Durmus 90).

Subs not used: Mullen, Broadfoot, Erhahon, Lyness, Henderson.

Referee: Don Robertson