Aberdeen suffer frustration with 0-0 stalemate away to St Johnstone

Aberdeen suffered a night of frustration as they were held to a goal-less stalemate by St Johnstone in Perth.

The Reds struggled to find an attacking edge against a Saints side on a high having recently booked a spot in the League Cup final.

Aberdeen suffered an early set back when defender Tommie Hoban was taken off injured with a head injury suffered in a collision with team-mate Ross McCrorie.

Both sides cancelled one another out in an uninspiring game.

Rangers bound attacker Scott Wright was named in the starting line-up just days after signing a pre-contract with Rangers.

The 23-year-old will join the Premiership leaders in the summer on a three year contract.

Wright could yet move to Ibrox before the transfer window closes on Monday night as Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to take him to Glasgow this month.

However any deal will have to suit the Dons – otherwise Wright will remain at Pittodrie and see out his Dons contract until the end of the season.

There was one change to the starting XI that defeated Motherwell 2-0 at the weekend with midfielder Ross McCrorie returning from an ankle injury.

There were initial fears McCrorie had suffered a fracture when he limped out of the ground on crutches following a recent 4-1 loss to Ross County.

However the Scotland U21 captain made a rapid recovery to face the Saints.

Dropping out was Funso-King Ojo.

Belgian Ojo was not in the squad in Perth as he closed in on a loan deal with English League One side Wigan Athletic.

Aberdeen were hit with a set back after only a minute when Tommie Hoban and Ross McCrorie went to win a high ball and suffered a sickening head knock.

Both went to win the ball ahead of Chris Kane but collided as their eyes were on the ball.

© SNS Group

McCrorie and Hoban both required treatment on the pitch with McCrorie, only just back from injury, recovering after a few minutes to continue.

Hoban came off holding the front of his head and was replaced by Dean Campbell.

McCrorie moved back into the right centre-half role vacated by the departing Hoban, with Campbell taking up his position in midfield.

In the seventh minute Matty Kennedy fired in a free kick from the right flank that Ash Taylor met 15 yards out but his powerful header flew over.

Aberdeen threatened again when Sam Cosgrove met a cross from Kennedy but his header from 12 yards was straight at keeper Zander Clark who easily saved.

On the half hour mark Wright ran at goal before unleashing a vicious 25 yard drive that was blocked at the edge of the box.

In the 34th minute Kennedy blasted a shot well over.

St Johnstone missed a clear opportunity when Michael O’Halloran was found in space by a Craig Conway cross from the left but his header from 12 yards was well wide.

© SNS Group

Half-time: St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 0

In the 55th minute Cosgrove was played in on goal by a well weighted pass from Dean Campbell.

However the striker tugged at his left footed shot from eight yards out to waste a good opportunity.

Cosgrove, the subject of an enquiry from Sheffield Wednesday during the transfer window, has failed to rediscover his scoring form of the previous two seasons since returning from a cartilage fracture that ruled him out for the first three months of the season.

On just three goals this campaign Cosgrove hit 23 goals last season and found the net 21 times in 2018-19.

A superb save denied Aberdeen a stunning opener in the 63rd minute when Kennedy received a short pass from Wright at the edge of the box.

Kennedy stepped inside and then fired a curling 20 yard shot that was heading for the top far corner until keeper Clark dived to push wide for a corner.

Liam Gordon wiped out Wright with a rash challenge in front of the dug-outs in the 82nd minute.

Wright was able to continue.

However he was replaced minutes later for Connor McLennan.

© SNS Group

Full-time: St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Ryan Hedges, Ash Taylor, Sam Cosgrove, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson, Scott Wright, Matty Kennedy, Ross McCrorie.

Subs: Dean Campbell (for Hoban 7), Connor McLennan (for Wright 84).

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Shay Logan, Greg Leigh, Kieran Ngwenya, Niall McGinn, Bruce Anderson, Miko Virtanen.

ST JOHNSTONE: Zander Clark, Shaun Rooney, Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon, Jamie McCart, Scott Tanser, Murray Davidson, Michael O’Halloran, Craig Conway, Chris Kane, Craig Bryson.

Subs: Stevie May (for Kane 72), David Wotherspoon (for O’Halloran 76)

Subs not used: Elliott Parish, Callum Booth, James Brown, Ali McCann, Liam Craig, Stevie May, Glenn Middleton, Guy Melamed.

Referee: Don Robertson