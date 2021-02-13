Aberdeen slump continues as the struggling Reds fail to score for a fifth successive match

Aberdeen’s scoring drought continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw by St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Goal-shy Aberdeen have not scored in five matches.

It is now 463 minutes since Aberdeen last scored and this was the fifth 0-0 draw in 11 matches.

The pressure will continue to pile on manager Derek McInnes and the Dons as another two dropped points delivers a hammer blow to any hopes for a third-placed finish, which look to be vanishing.

Aberdeen have now won only two of the last 11 games – with the next match Celtic away on Wednesday.

One positive from a day of frustration was the long-awaited debut of on-loan striker Florian Kamberi.

Kamberi made a delayed starting debut as his work permit was cleared on the eve of the game.

The 25-year-old St Gallen striker was signed on transfer deadline day until the end of the season.

However, he missed the defeats to Hibs and Livingston as his work permit had not been processed in time.

Loan striker Fraser Hornby, in until the end of the season from Stade de Reims, recovered from a bug that had ruled him out of training for most of the week.

In the changes, Kamberi came in along with Niall McGinn and Dean Campbell.

Dropping to the bench were Ash Taylor and Dylan McGeouch, with Greg Leigh ruled out by injury.

Leigh suffered a hamstring tear in the 2-0 loss to Hibs that is set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Kamberi made a positive debut with good movement along the front-line and strong link-up play.

Aberdeen boss McInnes started with four at the back, ditching the three at the back that had been exposed in the 2-0 loss at Hibs.

In the eighth minute, Joe Lewis produced a vital near post save to deny Ryan Flynn from six yards out.

Flynn latched on to a cross from the left from Ilkay Durmus, but his close-range shot was blocked by Lewis.

Moments late, Matty Kennedy unleashed a low 25-yard shot that skimmed off the surface, but keeper Jak Alwnick did well to block.

In the 15th minute, Campbell played through a superb curling through ball to find McGinn, but he could not take advantage and failed to get a shot off.

Keeper Lewis had to be alert in the 21st minute to tip away a swerving free-kick from Durmus whipped in from the right flank.

It swerved viciously in the howling wind and Lewis punched it wide from just under his cross-bar.

Kamberi then hit a long-range effort, but it was straight at keeper Alwnick.

Both teams struggled to cope with the difficult conditions in a half high on effort but low on quality.

Crosses and passes were being held up in the gale with it becoming almost impossible to judge the flight or pace of an arriving ball.

It became like chasing a balloon around in a hurricane and was not fair on the players.

Again, in the 41st minute, a free-kick from Durmus from the right swirled towards the back post and had to be scrambled clear for a corner.

© SNS Group

Half-time: Aberdeen 0 St Mirren 0

In the 56th minute, Aberdeen were awarded a free-kick in dangerous territory 25 yards out.

Loan striker Hornby clipped in a right-footed shot that flew well wide.

Aberdeen then had a call for a penalty when Marcus Fraser slid in to block in the box.

His trailing hand appeared to touch the ball, but the referee waved play on.

In the 77th minute, substitute Jon Obika fired a left-footed shot just over from the edge of the penalty area.

Aberdeen had a late chance from a scramble in the box which started from Joe Shaughnessy misjudging the ball.

Lewis Ferguson and substitute Callum Hendry both tried to capitalise. but keeper Alnwick managed to collect.

Full-time: Aberdeen 0 St Mirren 0

ABERDEEN FC: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Fraser Hornby, Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson, Florian Kamberi, Dean Campbell, Matty Kennedy, Ross McCrorie.

Subs: Callum Hendry (for Hornby 77), Connor McLennan (for McGinn 77), Ethan Ross (for Kennedy 87).

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Shay Logan, Ash Taylor, Dylan McGeouch, Miko Virtanen, Jack MacKenzie.

ST MIRREN: Jak Alnwick, Richard Tait, Joe Shaughnessy, Connor McCarthy, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Ryan Flynn, Ilkay Durmus, Dylan Connolly, Marcus Fraser, Lee Erwin, Ethan Erhahon.

Subs: Cammy MacPherson (for Doyle-Hayes 46), Jon Obika (for Erwin 59), Kyle McAllister (for Connolly 76).

Subs not used: Dean Lyness, Brandon Mason, Daniel Findlayson, Peter Urminsky, Jay Henderson, Lewis Jamieson.

Referee: Euan Anderson