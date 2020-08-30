Aberdeen see off Hibs 1-0 to secure fourth straight victory

Aberdeen secured a fourth straight victory for the first time since December 2018 to move up to fourth in the Premiership.

The Dons ended Hibs’ unbeaten start to the season with a victory at Easter Road courtesy of a first-half penalty from Lewis Ferguson.

It is a victory that sends out a message the club and squad are back on track after the recent crisis of the Aberdeen Eight.

Boss Derek McInnes went into this game buoyed by the news those eight had only been punished with a three-game suspended ban by the SFA for breaching coronavirus protocol by visiting a busy city centre bar on August 1.

McInnes made two changes to the side that overwhelmed Faroe Islands minnows NSI Runavik 6-0 in the Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday.

Welsh international Ryan Hedges was rewarded for a hat-trick after coming on as a substitute against Runavik with a recall to the starting line-up, while defender Tommie Hoban was also promoted from the bench.

Dylan McGeouch and Curtis Main both dropped to the bench.

Hibs created the opening opportunity in the first minute when Joe Lewis spilled a simple cross from Joe Newell.

It was so unlike captain Lewis and the loose ball fell to Martin Boyle, who fluffed it by shooting tamely at the keeper.

In the 10th minute, Lewis was again called into action when left-back Josh Doig unleashed a vicious right-footed drive from 30 yards.

Keeper Lewis pushed it over at his top left corner.

Moments later, Lewis saved again from Boyle’s angles strike.

Aberdeen threatened with a neat one-two between Scott Wright and Hedges that ripped open the defence.

Hedges’ powerful low shot from 12 yards was blocked by keeper Ofir Marciano.

The Dons were beginning to control midfield and dictate the pace of play.

In the 33rd minute Marley Watkins fired in a low drive from the edge of the penalty area, but Marciano got down well to block.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 39th minute with Watkins at the heart of the action.

The on-loan Bristol City striker chased down Boyle deep inside the Hibs box as he readied to clear.

Boyle was unaware of Watkins closing down on him and caught him with his swiped clearance.

Referee Nick Walsh rightly awarded a penalty.

In the 6-0 defeat of Runavik on Thursday, Lewis Ferguson stepped aside from penalty-taking duties in favour of Hedges to allow him to get a hat-trick.

This time FERGUSON was back on the spot and sent Marciano the wrong way.

It was the first time this season Hibs had fallen behind.

Early in the second half, Kennedy burst into the penalty area, but Marciano saved his shot.

Hibs threatened in the 61st minute when Drey Wright burst in behind the Dons defence and fired a dangerous cross along the face of goal, but there were no takers.

In the 82nd minute, substitute Main drilled in a low 22-yard drive, but keeper Marciano got down well to block.

In injury time, Doidge met a corner kick at the back post, but headed wide.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Scott McKenna, Ryan Hedges, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson, Scott Wright, Matty Kennedy, Ross McCrorie, Marley Watkins.

Subs: Dylan McGeouch (for Wright 65), Curtis Main (for Watkins 73), Niall McGinn (for Hedges 76).

Subs not used: Tomas Cerny, Shay Logan, Funso Ojo, Ash Taylor, Connor McLennan, Ronald Hernandez.

HIBS: Marciano, Hanlon, Porteous, McGinn, Wright, Doidge, Boyle, Newell, Hallberg, Allan, Doig.

Subs: Murphy (for Allan 54), Mallan (for Doig 64).

Subs not used: Dabrowski, Gray, Murray, Stevenson, Gullan, McGregor, Stirling.

Referee: Nick Walsh