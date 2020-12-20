Aberdeen move level on points with Celtic with 2-0 win at Kilmarnock

Aberdeen moved level on points with defending champions Celtic in the Premiership with a 2-0 win at Kilmarnock.

The victory, courtesy of a second half deflected Ryan Hedges strike and injury time Sam Cosgrove free kickh, also leap-frogged the Dons above Hibs into third spot in the table.

Aberdeen hold a one point advantage over the Easter Road side and also have a game in hand.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes made one change to the side which defeated Ross County with midfielder Lewis Ferguson returning to the starting line-up having served a one match suspension.

Dean Campbell dropped to the bench.

Aberdeen created the first chance in the fourth minute when a long ball over the top of the defence picked out Connor McLennan unmarked but he fired wide from 22 yards to waste a clear chance.

He should have at least hit the target.

In the 13th minute McLennan again pulled a shot wide.

Aberdeen looked to be the more dangerous side in the early stages of play.

Kilmarnock threatened on the quarter hour mark when Eamonn Brophy spun quickly 25 yards out before unleashing a dipping left footed drive that was comfortably saved by Joe Lewis.

Moments later a scrambled clearance fell to Ryan Hedges at the edge of the penalty area.

Welsh international Hedges controlled the ball on his chest then volleyed powerfully but the effort flew over.

In the 23rd minute Matty Kennedy delivered a superb inswinging cross from the right to the back post which Andy Considine met but his downwards six yard header flashed inches wide.

Aberdeen were probing for the opener.

In the 42nd minute Tommie Hoban embarked on a rampaging run down the right flank and the centre-half beat two defenders before unleashing a dangerous cross deep into the penalty area. It was superb play from Hoban.

A moment later he was at the heart of the action again when Jonny Hayes drifted in a cross to the edge of the box and Hoban angled a powerful 15 yard header inches wide.

Close to half time Main muscled his way in on goal but opted to pick out Hedges.

It was a poor decision followed by a poor pass.

He should shot.

© SNS Group

In the 5oth minute Eamonn Brophy curled in a 25 yard free-kick that went wide of the defensive wall but smashed into the side netting.

Keeper Lewis had the effort covered.

Moments later Aberdeen secured a deserved opener when a Kirk Broadfoot defensive header fell to HEDGES who took a raced at goal before stepping inside to get onto his left foot.

His low drive from 22 yards out took a deflection off Stuart Findlay to send it spinning past keeper Rogers in the 52nd minute.

© SNS Group

Aberdeen made a double change with 10 minutes remaining with Sam Cosgrove coming on for Curtis Main and Shay Logan replacing Connor McLennan.

The changes made it even more difficult for Kilmarnock to break Aberdeen down.

Aberdeen threatened in the 80th minute when Cosgrove curled in a shot that was denied by a save from Rogers. The ball bounced to Hedges who hit it and his shot was deflected to Cosgrove.

This time the striker was offside.

In injury time Cosgrove was played clean through on goal by Hayes.

Cosgrove powered in on goal and was just about to break into the box when Brandon Haustrop dragged him down.

As a last man foul he was red carded.

From the resultant free kick on the edge of the box COSGROVE rifled in a low drive to make it 2-0.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Ash Taylor, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson, Connor McLennan, Ross McCrorie, Matty Kennedy, Ryan Hedges, Curtis Main.

Subs: Dean Campbell (for Hoban 46), Shay Logan (for McLennan 80), Sam Cosgrove (for Main 80),

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Shay Logan, Funso Ojo, Niall McGinn, Ryan Edmondson, Kieran Ngwenya.

KILMARNOCK: Danny Rogers, Aaron McGowan, Kirk Broadfoot, Stuart Findlay, Calum Waters, Alan Power, Aaron Tshibola, Rory McKenzie, Chris Burke, Eamonn Brophy, Nicke Kabamba.

Subs: Greg Kiltie (for McGowan 28), Danny Whitehall (for Kabamba 72)

Subs not used: Colin Doyle, Brandon Haunstrup, Alistair Taylor, Youssouf Mulumbu, Mitch Pinnock.

Referee: David Munro