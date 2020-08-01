Aberdeen lose 1-0 to Rangers in Scottish Premiership opener

After 147 days of inactivity due to the coronarvirus outbreak the Scottish Premiership returned… but not with a bang.

This was a flat comeback for the Scottish top-flight that a first half Ryan Kent goal decided.

A game that would normally have been a sell-out played to empty stands and that lack of atmosphere affected both sides.

In the first half, it was Aberdeen that struggled to adapt most as they were dominated in possession by the Gers and wasteful in possession.

The Reds were far better after the break and played with more zip and were pushing hard for an equaliser when reduced to 10 men.

Defender Andy Considine received a straight red for a challenge on substitute Scott Arfield in the 86th minute.

Thankfully, Scottish football is back and that should be a cause for celebration.

Unfortunately, there are no supporters due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there has been a glint of light recently with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claiming the phased return of fans could begin on September 14.

However, a lot can still happen before then so it is very much a case of fingers crossed supporters can begin to return next month.

Pittodrie was eerie with the absence of supporters.

The onus was on Aberdeen to create their own edge and adrenaline normally generated by the Red Army.

However, they were spectators for the opening spells and on the rare occasions.

Rangers began the more positive of the two teams and dominated the ball with more than 80% of possession in the opening 20 minutes.

Aberdeen were burning energy chasing the ball.

Ultimately Rangers’ dominance paid off when Morelos played through Ryan KENT, who timed his run perfectly in the 21st minute and raced onto the pass to coolly fire a left-footed effort beyond outrushing keeper Joe Lewis.

Rangers deserved to be ahead. Aberdeen had made it too easy for them.

In the 29th minute Aberdeen mustered a shot when Funso Ojo fired a low drive from 25 yards that took a deflection, but keeper Allan McGregor scrambled across his goal to collect.

Rangers were awarded a free-kick in the 33rd minute when Leon Balogun was body checked by Ash Taylor just outside the box.

James Tavernier attempted to curl an effort in, but it flew wide of the back post.

Moments later Morelos, who is subject of a £17m interest from French club Lille, fired a shot wide of Lewis’ right hand post as ‘Gers continued to threaten.

In the 59th minute Rangers broke upfield following a poor touch from Ojo that lost possession. Aberdeen were fortunate an attempted throughball bounced off the heel of Taylor.

The ball fell to Ianis Hagi, but his 22-yard shot was flew high over the bar.

Aberdeen were competing far better in the second half.

In the 63rd minute there was a scramble in front of the Rangers goal-line with the Dons trying to force the ball over from a yard out.

Keeper McGregor managed to pick it out from the mix from a tangle of bodies.

In the 65th minute on-loan Ryan Edmondson came on for his debut, having completed a short-term loan deal from Leeds United until January just 24 hours before kick-off.

England U-19 Edmondson, 19, came on for Anderson.

In the 67th minute Hagi fired in a vicious 22-yard drive that took a deflection but Lewis did well to push it wide.

From the resultant corner, Morelos weakly headed wide.

In the 76th minute Morelos again threatened when he fired a low cross goal shot, but Taylor had tracked his run and deflected the effort wide.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson denied Joe Aribo in the 84th minute with a sliding tackle at the edge of the box as he was set to shoot.

The Dons were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute when Considine was shown a straight red by referee Bobby Madden for going in substitute Scott Arfield and catching him with the follow through.

Rangers were denied in injury time when unmarked Aribo was clean through on goal and fired beyond keeper Lewis, but centre-back Taylor produced a brilliant sliding goal-line clearance to keep it at 1-0.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Ronald Hernandez, Ash Taylor, Scott McKenna, Andy Considine, Funso Ojo, Lewis Ferguson, Craig Bryson, Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy, Bruce Anderson.

Subs: Ryan Edmondson (for Anderson 65), Niall McGInn (for Kennedy 70), Dean Campbell (for Bryson 70), Ryan Hedges (for Ojo 77),

Subs not used: Tomas Cerny, Shay Logan, Tommie Hoban, Dylan McGeouch, Connor McLennan,

RANGERS: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Hagi, Jack, Kent, Aribo, Kamara, Morelos, Balogun, Barisic.

Subs:

Subs not used: McLaughlin, Bassey, Edmundson, Helander, Murphy, Patterson, Barker, Stewart, Arfield.

Referee: Bobby Madden