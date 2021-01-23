Aberdeen jump to third in the Premiership table with 2-0 defeat of Motherwell

Aberdeen moved up to third in the Premiership table with a 2-0 defeat of 10 man Motherwell at Pittodrie.

It ended a three game winless streak for the Dons who had been slated for the 4-1 loss at Ross County last weekend.

An impressive attacking display and clean sheet secured the first win of 2021 for Derek McInnes’ side.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 1st half through a Tommie Hoban header.

Early in the second half Motherwell were reduced to 10 men when Liam Polwarth received a straight red.

Aberdeen doubled their advantage through a strike from Scotland international Andy Considine.

There were two changes to the side that suffered the heavy loss to Ross County with Ross McCrorie ruled out for up to three weeks with an ankle injury suffered in Dingwall.

Striker Curtis Main dropped to the bench.

Having served a one match suspension by missing the Ross County loss attacker Ryan Hedges returned with Funso-King Ojo also promoted to the starting XI.

There was positive news with Jonny Hayes (ankle) and Ash Taylor (back spasm) both recovering from the injuries they suffered against Ross County.

Hayes had limped away from the Global Energy Stadium on crutches. He only came off the crutches on Tuesday.

Aberdeen created the opening chance in the fourth minute when Hayes crossed deep towards the far post towards Sam Cosgrove who rose above Declan Gallagher but his five yard header went wide.

In the 12th minute the lively looking Hedges fired a vicious left footed effort inches wide of the far post.

The opener came in the 15th minute when Matty Kennedy delivered an inswinging free-kick from tight on the right flank deep into the box.

Defender Tommie Hoban rose high above his marker to head home from 12 yards for a deserved opener.

© SNS Group

Moments later Hedges powered down down the right flank, skipped past two challenges, then drilled a low drive across the face of goal.

All it needed was a touch for someone to capitalise – but there were no takers.

Hedges was causing major problems for Motherwell and drifted inside in the 17th minute before unleashing another powerful drive from just outside the edge of the box that flew agonisingly wide.

In the 20th minute Tony Watt fired in a low drive that was blocked by Joe Lewis.

The loose ball fell to Sherwin Seedorf but his shot, goal bound, was blocked by the outstretched boot of Ojo.

The woodwork denied Motherwell moments later when a poor pass from Ojo was intercepted by Watt who raced on goal before unleashing a low shot that cracked off the shot.

The ball clipped the beaten Joe Lewis and bounced out to the keeper. It was a let off.

In the 27th minute Wright and Ojo were both booked by referee Craig Napier.

Wright and Liam Polwarth came together with a Polwarth tackle near the half-way line.

Polwarth appeared to kick out at Wright. He made no contact but the intention was there.

Ojo needlessly ran to get involved and went head to head with Polwarth in a melee that Napier had to sort out.

Polwarth was also yellow carded.

© SNS Group

In the 38th minute a left footed drive from Wright outside the box flashed wide of goal.

Motherwell threatened towards the end of the first half when Devante Cole met a cross from Jake Carroll but his header was saved by Lewis.