Aberdeen held 1-1 by Premiership bottom side Hearts

Aberdeen battled back from a goal down to salvage a point against the Premiership’s bottom side Hearts.

The Dons ended 2019 with a disappointing draw against a 10-man Jambos side that had lost five straight games prior to this clash at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen’s injury woes also increased as on-loan defender Zak Vyner was taken off injured at the end of the first half with an injury to his right arm.

Hearts were deservedly leading against a flat Dons side through a superb goal from Ryotaro Meshino.

However, the momentum of the game swung when Sean Clare was red carded for pulling back Jon Gallagher as he broke in on goal mid way through the second half.

From the resultant free-kick substitute Niall McGinn curled a fantastic equaliser in off the post from 20 yards.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes made three changes to the starting XI that defeated Livingston 2-1 at Pittodrie on Boxing Day.

As reward for scoring off the bench against Livi, attacker Bruce Anderson was handed his first start of the season.

Midfielder Dean Campbell and on-loan Atlanta United attacker Jon Gallagher also returned to the starting line-up with Connor McLennan, Ryan Hedges and McGinn all dropping to the bench.

Aberdeen were without leading scorer Sam Cosgrove who served out the last of a two game suspension following a red card in the 2-1 loss to Celtic.

The Dons created the opening opportunity in the third minute when the ball broke to Anderson at the edge of the 18-yard box but he scooped his shot over on the turn.

The first clear chance was carved out by Hearts on the quarter hour mark when Meshino fired a 20-yard drive along the face of goal and inches wide.

Hearts were looking the more dangerous going forward with Aberdeen struggling to get the ball out of their own half in the early stages.

Again it was Meshino in the 22nd minute who turned quickly and shot over from 25 yards.

In the 25th minute Uche Ikpeazu stepped past Dean Campbell on the right before firing a low cross along the face of goal.

It found Meshino at the back post who shot low on the turn beyond keeper Joe Lewis.

However, Scott McKenna was on hand to clear off the line.

With Hearts dominating, Dons boss Derek McInnes made a tactical switch on the half-hour mark with Shay Logan switching from right back to left back.

Zak Vyner dropped from the midfield three into the right-back role with Dean Campbell pushing up from left-back into midfield.

Keeper Joe Lewis denied Hearts in the 37th minute when a free-kick from Andy Irving fell to Craig Halkett eight yards out.

Keeper Lewis superbly saved Halkett’s low shot from close range.

Aberdeen suffered an injury set back in the 44th minute when on-loan Bristol City defender Vyner was forced off with an injury to his right arm.

Vyner was replaced by McGinn.

It was the final action of a first half that had been a brutal watch for the 1,790 travelling Aberdeen supporters.

In the 48th minute it was again Hearts who threatened when Ikpeazu stormed beyond Shay Logan on the left and drilled a low cross that found Euan Henderson. His scooped shot landed on the roof of the net.

Hearts secured a deserved lead in the 48th minute when MESHINO picked up possession 25 yards out and then bent a superb right-footed shot wide of the onrushing Campbell and into the far corner that left keeper Lewis with no chance.

Aberdeen did not deal with the initial pass and left Meshino with far too much time to tee up the shot.

Moments later Andy Irving fired in a low 25-yard drive that Lewis got down to push behind for a corner.

Hearts were looking the more likely to score again.

But the Jambos were reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute when Sean Clare pulled back Jon Gallagher as he burst clean through on goal.

Referee Alan Muir showed a straight red to Clare.

Substitute Niall McGinn punished Hearts when he stepped up and curled the 20-yard free-kick in off the post for a fantastic finish.

Aberdeen failed to make the extra man count for the remainder of the game.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, McKenna, Main, Taylor, Ferguson, Gallagher, Ojo, Campbell, Anderson, Vyner.

Subs: McGinn (for Vyner 44), Wilson (for Main 55), Hedges (for Ojo 84).

Subs not used: Cerny, Devlin, McLennan, McKenzie.

HEARTS: Pereira, Smith, Bozanic, Clare, Ikpeazu, Halkett, Dikamona, Irving, Henderson, Hickey, Meshino.

Subs: Damour (for Ikpeazu 70), Washington (for Meshino 77), Garuccio (for Bozanic 84).

Subs not used: Zlamal, Berra, Wighton, MacLean,

Referee: Alan Muir