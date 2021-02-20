Aberdeen finally end club record scoring drought to beat Kilmarnock 1-0

Aberdeen finally ended the worst scoring drought in the club’s 118 year history when defeating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Pittodrie.

Substitute Callum Hendry netted with his first touch of the game to end the wait for a goal having come on for Fraser Hornby who limped off injured.

Just a minute after his introduction Hendry, on loan from St Johnstone until the end of the season, fired home a bullet header.

It was Aberdeen’s first goal in 574 minutes of action.

The narrow win ended a dismal run of form for Aberdeen of six games without a win.

The Dons now face a sweat over the fitness of Stade de Reims striker Hornby who is on loan until the end of the season.

This was a battle of the teams desperate to end a scoring drought.

Aberdeen had failed to score in six games prior to kick-off, with Killie failing to net in six of their last seven games.

The stats suggested it would be tight and so it proved – although the Dons were denied a second late on when Ross McCrorie hit the bar with a shot.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes made two changes to the starting line-up that lost 1-0 to Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday.

One change was enforced with wing-back Jonny Hayes ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered at Parkhead.

Dropping to the bench was Matty Kennedy with Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan both returning to the starting line-up.

Aberdeen created the first chance in the opening minute when Fraser Hornby slid a through ball to Connor McLennan six yards out but he was just short of connecting.

In the second minute the Dons again threatened when Lewis Ferguson broke in on goal and unleashed a powerful 15 yard drive that keeper Colin Doyle pushed wide for a corner.

Then Niall McGinn controlled a pass on his knee, then lifted a volley well over the bar from 20 yards on the quarter hour mark.

A moment later Joe Lewis found Fraser Hornby with a long through out and the on loan Stade de Reims striker curled a 25 yard effort across goal and just wide of the far post.

Hornby went down after unleashing the shot and needed treatment on the pitch.

He sustained an injury in shooting and hobbled off to be replaced by on loan St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry.

It was a blow for Aberdeen’s hopes of ending the damaging club record run without scoring.

© SNS Group

However Aberdeen responded immediately to the loss of Hornby with his replacement stepping up to deliver the Reds’ first goal in 574 minutes of action.

A free kick was awarded for a foul by Kirk Broadfoot on Florian Kamberi.

Niall McGinn delivered a curling free kick from the right flank into the box and substitute HENDRY, just on the pitch, fired in a bullet header from 15 yards beyond keeper Doyle.

In the 34th minute Nicke Kabamba was in on goal after the Reds defence were caught flat by a curling delivery over the top that the rearguard appeared to think was offside.

Kabamba tried to lift a shot above the advancing Joe Lewis.

However the Dons keeper made himself big to block the effort.

© SNS Group

Half-time: Aberdeen 1 Kilmarnock 0

In the 49th minute Nicke Kabamba broke in in goal but fired a shot wild and well wide.

It was a poor effort at the shot, especially as Mitchell Pinnock was wide open for a squared pass.

Moments later a free kick was awarded 25 yards out for a foul by Mulumbu on McGinn.

On loan St Gallen striker Kamberi fired a right footed shot high and wide.

Keeper Lewis denied Kilmarnock in the 55th minute when he parried a Pinnock 18 yard drive.

The parried save fell to Andy Considine who scrambled the ball clear.

In the 61st minute Kamberi played in Lewis Ferguson but the midfielder dragged his shot wide.

Kilmarnock were looking the more likely to net since the start of the second half.

Aberdeen were suddenly struggling to retain possession.

© SNS Group

The woodwork denied Aberdeen a second goal in the 83rd minute when Ross McCrorie shot from inside the box only to see his drive crack off the cross-bar and bounce away to safety.

The effort had keeper Doyle beaten.

Full-time: Aberdeen 1 Kilmarnock 0

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Ash Taylor, Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson, Niall McGinn, Connor McLennan, Dean Campbell, Florian Kamberi, Fraser Hornby.

Subs: Callum Hendry (for Hornby 19), Matty Kennedy (for McGinn 70), Miko Virtanen (for Campbell 89)

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Shay Logan, Dylan McGeouch, Ethan Ross, Jack MacKenzie, Kieran Ngwenya.

Kilmarnock: Colin Doyle, Ross Millen, Clevid Dikamona, Kirk Broadfoot, Brandon Haunstrup, Diaguely Dabo, Gary Dicker, Youssouf Mulumbu, Mitchell Pinnock, Chris Burke, Nicke Kabamba.

Subs: Zech Medley (for Dikomona 26), Kyle Lafferty (for Burke 46), Aaron McGowan (for Dabo 46),

Substitutes not used: Danny Rogers, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Aafon Tshibola, Rory McKenzie, Greg Kiltie, Danny Whitehall.

Referee: Don Robertson