Aberdeen fight back to secure draw at Kilmarnock

Aberdeen fought back from two goals down after just 23 minutes to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The Reds suffered a disastrous start at the venue where only weeks earlier they had produced a memorable comeback with two late goals in injury time to triumph 4-3 in the Scottish Cup fifth round replay.

Aberdeen struggled in the opening spell of that match and there was deja vu again as they were 2-0 down mid way into the first half.

However a superb strike from Niall McGinn in the 38th minute ignited hopes of another comeback from the Dons.

Early into the second half Connor McLennan equalized with a close range header at the back post.

However it was Killie who looked more likely to score a winner and keeper Joe Lewis produced a string of vital saves.

It was more valuable dropped points for Aberdeen in the race to secure a third placed Premiership finish and European qualification.

Aberdeen made two enforced changes to the starting XI that beat St Mirren 2-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter final.

Following the confirmation Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna is likely to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring tear Mikey Devlin came in as his replacement.

Teenage midfielder Dean Campbell was suspended having been sent off in the 2-1 Premiership defeat to Ross County at Pittodrie.

Connor McLennan came in for Campbell.

Aberdeen created the first opportunity in the third minute when Niall McGinnn unleashed a powerful 20 yard shot that flew just wide of goal.

In the ninth minute Rory McKenzie cut in from the left wing and raced towards goal and fired in a 25 yard vicious drive that keeper Joe Lewis pushed wide.

Moments later Kilmarnock were denied by the woodwork when Eamonn Brophy broke into the edge of the Reds’ box and shot low across the face of goal but his effort cracked off the far post.

Kilmarnock went ahead from the penalty spot in the 17th minute when referee Alan Newlands awarded a penalty for hand-ball after a powerful shot from Rory McKenzie struck Ash Taylor’s arm.

BROPHY calmly sent Lewis the wrong way, firing low to the keeper’s right.

Kilmarnock doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute as Ash Taylor slid in to try to dispossess Greg KILTIE but failed to make the tackle and he stepped aside him before drilling a shot beyond Lewis from the edge of the box.

It was a disastrous start for the Dons with the defence looking vulnerable.

Aberdeen hit back in the 38th minute with a rapid passing move down the right between Connor McLennan and Lewis Ferguson.

McLennan drilled a low cross into the heart of the box which Niall MCGINN met to unleash a superb half volley from 12 yards that left keeper Laurentiu Branescu with no chance.

Aberdeen drew level in the 52nd minute when Matty Kennedy burst down the left flank before delivering a dangerous cross to the back post that left the Killie defence struggling.

Racing in Connor McLENNAN met the ball and headed in off the ground from close range.

After such a slow start the momentum was now very much with the Reds.

Within a minute McLennan was again involved when he burst down the right to find Mikey Devlin with a cross but the centre-back’s header was straight at the keeper.

Aberdeen were in the ascendancy and in the 56th minute Main headed just wide from six yards out.

On the hour mark Lewis produced a magnificent save to keep the Dons level.

Stephen O’Donnell raced 30 yards completely unchecked to meet a Rory McKenzie corner and unleash a superb 20 yard volley.

He caught it perfectly but the impressive volley was topped by a superb one handed save by Lewis who tipped the vicious strike over the bar.

In the 62nd minute Chris Burke rolled a short free kick to Brophy who drilled in a powerful 30 yard effort that Lewis had to be alert to block at his near post.

Yet again Lewis was called into action in the 75th minute when pushing away a Brophy free-kick.

In the 82nd minute it was again Lewis to the rescue when saving a 10 yard header from Nicke Kabamba.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Taylor, Devlin, Considine, Ojo, Ferguson, McLennan, Kennedy, McGinn, Main.

Subs: Anderson (for McLennan 75), Hedges (for McGinn 90).

Subs not used: Cerny, Hernandez, Mackenzie, Gallagher, McGeouch,

KILMARNOCK: Branescu, O’Donnell, Findlay, Broadfoot, Hamalainen, McKenzie, Dicker, Kiltie, Burke, Kabamba, Brophy.

Subs:

Subs not used: Koprivec, Johnson, Millen, St Clair, Del Fabro, Taylor, Connell.

Referee: Alan Newlands