Aberdeen fail to ruin Rangers’ title party as they slump to 4-0 loss at Ibrox

Aberdeen failed to ruin the title party of Premiership champions Rangers as they slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Ibrox.

On the day Rangers were awarded the league trophy following full-time this was an opportunity for the Reds to inflict a first Premiership defeat of the season on Steven Gerrard’s side.

However they failed to take it as Rangers finished the season undefeated in the Premiership and retained their 100% league record at home.

For manager Stephen Glass it could only have further underlined the need to sign not just strikers, but centre-forwards that can deliver goals, in the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen had two glaring opportunities early in the second half through Lewis Ferguson and on loan Fraser Hornby but spurned them both.

Rangers were two up at the break following an own goal from keeper Joe Lewis and a Kemar Roofe strike.

They doubled that advantage after the break courtesy of Roofe and Jermain Defoe goals.

There was one change to the Aberdeen side that lost 1-0 to Hibs on Wednesday as hopes of a third placed finish were finally ended.

Captain and keeper Lewis returned to action having missed the last four matches with a rib injury suffered in the first half of the Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out defeat of Livingston.

Teenage keeper Tom Ritchie was on the bench with on loan Oldham keeper Gary Woods not in the squad.

Woods’ recently signed a pre-contract agreement with the Dons and will join in the summer on a two-year contract.

Despite warnings from the Scottish Government and Police Scotland for Rangers supporters not to congregate a large crowd descended on Ibrox.

Under current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions no-one should gather in groups of more than six outdoors.

Rangers grabbed the lead in the fifth minute when Ianis Hagi swung a cross field pass to James Tavernier out on the right flank.

Tavernier’s drilled cross into the box took a wicked deflection off left back Jack MacKenzie’s thigh which spent it spinning towards goal.

Keeper Lewis was caught wrongfooted by the deflection and tried to punch clear but only directed the ball into his own net.

He should have saved it and the recent lack of match time showed.

Of the 34 games Aberdeen have scored the first goal this season Rangers had gone on to win 32, draw two and lose none.

It was a disastrous early start for the Dons.

Rangers nearly made it 2-0 in the 12th minute when Connor Goldson rose to meet a corner but, under pressure from Tommie Hoban, headed inches wide from 12 yards.

The home side did however make it 2-0 in the 34th minute when Ryan Kent brushed off Connor McLennan when breaking into the box before cutting a pass towards the near post from the left byline.

Kemar Roofe met the cut-back and shot with the outside of his foot from five yards.

The effort deflected off MacKenzie near the goal-line but it was going in anyway.

Aberdeen nearly hit back immediately when McLennan burst down the right to meet a Callum Hendry pass.

McLennan drilled a low cross into the box that found the onrushing Lewis Ferguson but his shot was sliced wide from 15 yards.

Half-time: Rangers 2 Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass made two changes at half-time in a bid to stem Rangers’ dominance with Dean Campbell and Fraser Hornby coming on for Callum Hendry and Florian Kamberi.

In the 49th minute Aberdeen should have reduced the deficit.

Hedges flighted in a superb cross from the left and Hornby had drifted away from his marker on the right side of the box to meet the ball.

However, outstretched, he snatched at the shot in front of an open goal and sent it wide from six yards.

The on loan Stade de Reims striker had to score.

Aberdeen should have been awarded a penalty moments later when Joe Simpson caught the foot of Connor McLennan and bundled him over in the box.

The cross-bar denied the Reds in the 55th minute when Hedges played in Hornby who had made a perfectly timed run in behind the defence.

Hornby squared to the onrushing Ferguson who had an open goal in front of him but somehow smashed a drive off the bar.

The ball bounced on the wrong side of the line.

It was a bad miss.

Then Hedges drilled in a low shot from the right that Allan McGregor saved.

Aberdeen were a transformed side in the second half.

Those misses were to prove costly as Rangers went 3-0 up on the hour mark.

Hagi touched the ball on to Roofe at the edge of the box and he took a touch before curling a superb finish beyond the diving Lewis.

That was the difference. Rangers were ruthless, Aberdeen weren’t.

In the 63rd minute Hedges went on a fantastic run to take on three defenders and leave them stranded before unleashing a low shot from 15 yards which was parried by McGregor.

The ball fell to Hayes who cut a pass inside to Hornby but the on loan striker fired over.

Aberdeen threatened in the 85th minute when racing up field on the break with Considine heading into the path of Hornby.

The striker unleashed a powerful 12 yard drive from the left edge of the penalty area that McGregor saved.

Rangers made it 4-0 in the 88th minute when a slack pass inside from substitute Dean Campbell was intercepted by Greg Stewart.

He passed to Jermain Defoe who stepped inside both Tommie Hoban and Andy Considine before firing in from 12 yards.

Full-time: Rangers 4 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Callum Hendry, Ryan Hedges, Dylan McGeouch, Jonny Hayes, Connor McLennan, Lewis Ferguson, Florian Kamberi, Jack MacKenzie

Subs: Fraser Hornby (for Hendry 46), Dean Campbell (for Kamberi 46), Niall McGinn (for Hayes 75), Calvin Ramsay (for Hedges 88)

Subs: Tom Ritchie, Ethan Ross, Mark Gallagher, Michael Ruth, Matty Kennedy.

RANGERS: Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Jack Simpson, Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos

Subs: Jermain Defoe (for Morelos 60), Scott Arfield (for Hagi 60), Scott Wright (for Roofe 69). Greg Stewart (for Kent 69).

Jon McLaughlin, Andy Firth, Cedric Itten, Leon King