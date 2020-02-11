Aberdeen end goal drought to jump to third in the Premiership

Aberdeen ended their five-game goal drought to leap-frog Motherwell into third spot in the Premiership.

The Dons beat Hamilton 3-1 away to move ahead of Well, who play on Wednesday, on goal difference.

Derek McInnes’ Reds went into this game on the back of a goal drought extending 454 minutes.

Only twice previously, in 1973 and 1905, had Aberdeen failed to score in five successive matches.

No Aberdeen team in the club’s 117-year history had ever suffered a six-game run without scoring.

The pressure was on boss McInnes to not just end that goal-less drought but also deliver a victory.

He made the call to drop leading scorer Sam Cosgrove, on 21 goals for the season, to the bench in a bid to revitalise the attack.

His replacement was Curtis Main, who had netted just once since signing on at the Dons last summer.

It took 15 minutes for Main to repay manager McInnes’ faith with a superb opening goal – Aberdeen’s first for 469 long, long minutes.

Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan also netted to put the Dons 3-0 up at half-time.

Main’s introduction was one of three changes to the starting XI held 0-0 at the weekend by Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Also coming into the team were McLennan and Dylan McGeouch.

Shay Logan and Dean Campbell dropped to the bench.

Although Aberdeen dominated early possession. it was Hamilton who created the first opportunity when David Templeton broke in on goal and lifted the ball over the out-rushing Joe Lewis, but the shot went wide.

MAIN ended the goal drought after 15 minutes when a long ball down the left flank from Andy Considine found the re-instated striker who broke past Sam Woods with an angled run.

Collecting with a superb first touch, Main raced into the box then brilliantly lofted a chip over keeper Luke Southwood.

An Aberdeen bar had promised to give every punter a free pint if Aberdeen scored from open play tonight.

The pints were on the Dons!

Seven minutes later Aberdeen were 2-0 up when Main, with his back to goal, flicked a pass to Lewis Ferguson.

The midfielder then passed to McGINN, who confidently fired home.

Aberdeen’s attacking edge was back.

Hamilton suffered a blow in the 29th minute when Brian Easton was taken off injured having landed awkwardly and injured his collar bone.

He was replaced by Shaun Want.

Aberdeen made it 3-0 in the 45th minute when Considine delivered a fantastic cross from, the left and MCLENNAN came in off the right between the extra man to meet attack the cross and flick a header beyond the keeper.

In the 54th minute Marios Ogkmpoe met a cross from David Moyo, but his flicked header went wide.

Aberdeen threatened in the 63rd minute when McGinn and Ferguson linked up well and Ferguson’s shot was deflected wide for a corner.

Moments later McGinn fired a powerful 25-yard shot just inches over the cross-bar as the Reds pressed for a fourth goal.

In the 74th minute, McGinn was again involved when he flighted a free-kick into the box that Main met, but his header flew just wide.

Hamilton grabbed a consolation goal when OGKMPOE fired home a left-footed shot in the 84th minute with their first shot on target.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Considine, McKenna, Devlin, Main, McGinn, McGeouch, McLennan, Ferguson, Ojo, Kennedy.

Subs: Campbell (for McGeouch 74), Cosgrove (for McGinn 81), Logan (for McLennan 81)

Subs not used: Cerny, Hernandez, Hedges, Anderson.

HAMILTON: Southwood, McGowan, McMann, Hunt, Alston, Woods, Gogic, Templeton, Easton, Martin, Ogkmpoe.

Subs: Want (for Easton 29), Moyo (for Templeton 46), Collar (for Woods 46)

Subs not used: Gourlay, Davies, Winter, Smith.

Referee: Greg Aitken

Attendance: 1,278 (430 Aberdeen)