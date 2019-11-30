Aberdeen edge past St Mirren 2-1 after late Joe Lewis penalty save

Aberdeen saw off struggling St Mirren 2-1 at Pittodrie but needed a superb double save from Joe Lewis at a late penalty to get all three points.

The Dons went ahead through prolific striker Sam Cosgrove who netted his 18th of the season before Jonathan Obika equalised.

Niall McGinn put the Reds 2-1 up but Buddies were awarded a penalty with just minutes remaining when Lewis fouled Obika.

However, Dons keeper Lewis brilliantly saved Tony Andreu’s spot-kick before recovering quickly to also block Andreu’s second shot after pouncing on the rebound.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes made three changes to the side that dropped points to St Johnstone, the Premiership’s bottom side.

Returning to the starting line-up were Zak Vyner, back from a shoulder injury, Dean Campbell and Jon Gallagher.

Dropping to the bench were Mikey Devlin, Shay Logan and Curtis Main.

Long-serving defender Andy Considine was given a guard of honour by both Aberdeen team-mates and St Mirren in recognition of making his 500th Dons appearance in the recent 1-1 draw at St Johnstone.

Aberdeen set up with three at the back and that was nearly exploited inside the opening minute when a chipped through ball from Sam Foley picked out Andreu.

He chested the ball to take it beyond the back-tracking Jon Gallagher before unleashing a a vicious 15-yard drive that keeper Joe Lewis blocked.

Aberdeen went ahead through goal machine COSGROVE in the sixth minute.

The Dons came close in the 19th minute when Ryan Hedges flighted over a superb cross to the back post that Greg Leigh headed down into Cosgrove’s path.

The prolific scorer pulled a shot wide from the edge of the penalty area.

The Dons should have netted in the 22nd minute when Lewis Ferguson met a superb Gallagher cross at the back post.

He was completely unmarked but the midfielder’s diving header from eight yards hit the ground and bounced just over the bar.

It was a costly miss as St Mirren scored within a minute following great play down the right hand side.

Ryan Flynn burst towards the byline then cut the ball back and OBIKA stroked it home.

In the final minute of a flat, passive and uninspiring half for the Dons McGinn fired in a shot from 15 yards that was deflected wide for a corner.

Early in the second half Hedges shot from the centre of the penalty area but his effort flashed wide.

Aberdeen regained the lead in the 55th minute when Hedges powered down the left hand side and cut back a cross to McGINN.

The Northern Ireland cap took a touch then rifled home a clinical 15-yard finish.

Moments later a header from Obika dropped just inches wide of the far post.

St Mirren were awarded a penalty in the 84th minute when a long ball over the top caught the defence flat to find Obika.

He took a touch to take him towards goal but was taken down by keeper Lewis for a penalty. Greg Leigh perhaps spared Lewis being red carded as he was there to potentially make the challenge.

Lewis redeemed himself with a brilliant double save,

First he blocked Andreu’s initial spot kick which was drilled low with his right foot.

Andreu pounced on the rebound to shoot again but Lewis blocked that as well to secure the three points.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Leigh, Ferguson, Campbell, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Cosgrove.

Subs: Logan (for Campbell 71), McLennan (for Hedges 77), Main (for McGinn 86)

Subs not used: Cerny, Devlin, Anderson.

ST MIRREN: Hladky, P. McGinn, Waters, S. McGinn, McLoughlin, MacKenzie, Magennis, Flynn, Obika, Andreu, Foley.

Subs: Durmus (for P. McGinn 62), McAllisterr (for Foley 75),

Subs not used: Lyness, Mullen, Morias, Cooke, MacPherson.

Referee: Steven McLean

Attendance: 12,829