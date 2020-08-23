Aberdeen edge out Livingston 2-1 as Marley Watkins makes debut

Aberdeen saw off Livingston 2-1 as their striker crisis eased significantly with three centre-forwards returning for selection.

Goals from Lewis Ferguson and Scott Wright helped secure a second win in succession for the Dons.

Just 24 hours after signing on loan from Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins was handed a starting debut to lead the line.

However, there was also the welcome return of striker Curtis Main, who was a late addition to the squad for Craig Bryson just minutes before kick-off.

Main had been sidlelined since undergoing knee surgery in the summer and had also been struggling with a thigh strain.

He came off the bench in the second half.

Striker Bruce Anderson, unavailable for the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone, was also available.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes made five changes to the side which won 1-0 in Perth on Thursday.

Alongside new signing Watkins, the other changes to the starting line-up were the addition of Shay Logan, Ryan Hedges, Matty Kennedy and Scott McKenna.

Hedges was elevated to the first 11, having came off the bench to score the winner against Saints.

Kennedy and McKenna, both part of the Aberdeen eight who broke coronavirus protocol by visiting a busy city centre-bar on August 1 following a 1-0 loss to Rangers, both returned.

Kennedy had been a used substitute in the defeat of St Johnstone.

Livingston created the first opportunity in the seventh minute when Allan Forrest was played clean through on goal.

However, just as he was about to shoot inside the goal Logan slid in to dispossess him with a perfectly timed tackle.

In the 13th minute, a 20-yard drive from Jonny Hayes was deflected off Nicky Devlin and spun wide of the far post for a corner.

Aberdeen threatened again in the 20th minute following good work from Matty Kennedy down the left flank.

He burst past Nicky Devlin then fired in a low cross along the face of goal that found Lewis Ferguson.

Shooting low on the turn, the midfielder’s 10-yard effort was straight at keeper Robby McCrorie, the twin brother of recent Dons signing Ross.

Keeper Joe Lewis came to the rescue in the 34th minute with a vital block to deny Scott Robinson that came from Kennedy’s poor touch.

Robinson collected a pass from Devlin and shot low, but Lewis spread himself to block the shot with his left leg.

The loose ball fell to Craig Sibbald, whose effort was deflected wide.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 48th minute when Ferguson was brought down in the penalty area by Sibbald as he tried to control a cross from Kennedy.

Referee Steven McLean awarded a penalty which FERGUSON rifled into the keeper’s top-left corner.

Aberdeen doubled their advantage with a superbly worked goal when Scott WRIGHT played a neat one-two with Ryan Hedges which ripped apart the Livi defence.

Hedges’ cushioned touch picked out WRIGHT and he matched that impressive delivery with an outstanding right-footed finish.

New loan signing Watkins was denied a debut goal by two quick-fire saves from Livi keeper McCrorie in the 67th minute.

First Watkins latched onto a cross from Funso Ojo, but his shot from the centre of the box was saved by McCrorie.

Within a minute, Watkins met a Hayes cross at the back post and his powerful header from close range was again superbly blocked by the keeper.

Livingston hit back in the 69th minute when Jack Fitzwater burst past Kennedy and Hayes on the flank to fire a low cross along the face of goal.

He should never have been allowed to deliver the cross, and Scott PITTMAN punished the slack defending by shooting home from five yards.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Shay Logan, Ash Taylor, Scott McKenna, Jonny Hayes, Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson, Scott Wright, Ryan Hedges, Matty Kennedy, Marley Watkins.

Subs: Funso Ojo (for McKenna 46), Dylan McGeouch (for Wright 55), Connor McLennan (for Watkins 80), Curtis Main (for Hedges 80), Tommie Hoban (for Kennedy 90)

Subs not used: Tomas Cerny, Ronald Hernandez, Bruce Anderson.

LIVINGSTON: McCrorie, Devlin, Fitzwater, Guthrie, McMillan, Forrest, Bartley, Pittman, Sibbald, Holt, Robinson.

Subs: Ambrose (for Fitzwater 70), Hamilton (for McMillan 70), Serrano (for Sibbald 70), Tiffoney (for Forrest 73)

Subs not used: Stryjek, Taylor-Sinclair, Crawford, Kouider-Aissa.

Referee: Steven McLean