Aberdeen drop points at Premiership bottom club Hamilton

Aberdeen suffered a night of frustration and disappointment as they were held 1-1 by the Premiership’s rock-bottom side.

The Dons were 1-0 up at half-time against Hamilton via a goal from Ryan Hedges and looked to be set for three points after dominating the opening 45 minutes.

However, Marios Ogkmpoe netted for Accies, who had lost their last five games prior to facing the Dons and had taken just one point from the last 21.

It was further disappointment on the road for the Reds following the heavy 4-0 loss to Premiership leaders Rangers on Sunday.

Although the draw leap-frogged Aberdeen above Hibs into third place in the Premiership table, it was a missed opportunity from the Reds to open up a bigger gap on the Easter Road side.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes had seven players ruled out for this match.

Out injured were Jonny Hayes, Dylan McGeouch, Scott Wright and on-loan Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins.

Also absent were Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan, who must all self-isolate after being caught up in the fall-out of the Covid-19 outbreak with the Scotland U21 squad.

McCrorie, the Scotland U21 captain, tested positive, while Ferguson and McLennan were identified as close contacts to a positive return.

Winger Niall McGinn returned having been ruled out of the 4-0 loss at Rangers due to injury, but he was on the bench.

McInnes made two changes to the starting XI that lost at Ibrox with Curtis Main and Dean Campbell coming in.

Dropping to the bench were Shay Logan and on-loan Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson.

Aberdeen created the first chance in the second minute when Matty Kennedy curled in a left-footed effort from just outside the box, but it flew over.

The Dons possession paid off in the 19th minute when a ball into the penalty area from Kennedy fell to Ryan HEDGES, who smashed a powerful drive home from 15 yards.

Moments later Sam Cosgrove fired in a powerful 20-yard drive that keeper Ryan Fulton did well to push wide.

Aberdeen threatened in the 38th minute when a chipped cross from Andy Considine released Curtis Main who had sprung the offside trap.

Breaking into the box, Main fired a low effort across the face of goal that keeper Fulton spilled. There was no Aberdeen player to capitalise and Brian Easton cleared.

In the 48th minute, Kennedy floated a superb cross that Leigh, running in from the left wing back area, headed just wide.

Hamilton drew level in the 49th minute when McMann delivered a free-kick and Marios OGKMPOE beat the Dons defence to meet the ball and head into the bottom far corner.

The goal fired up Accies, who were much sharper and quicker. Aberdeen were in a real scrap now to get three points.

Keeper Lewis raced off his line in the 75th minute to clear a long ball to Ogkmpoe.

Dons boss McInnes made a double change in the 77th minute with McGinn and Edmondson coming on in a bid to secure a victory. Leigh and Main came off.

Moments later a powerful shot from Kennedy was brilliantly saved by Fulton.

The loose ball fell to Hedges, but his effort was blocked by Lee Hodson who pushed it wide for a corner in the 83rd minute.

Deep into injury time Lewis salvaged a point when he brilliantly dived to his right to save a powerful drive from David Moyo. It was a wonderful stop.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Greg Leigh , Funso Ojo, Curtis Main, Ryan Hedges, Ash Taylor, Sam Cosgrove, Dean Campbell, Matty Kennedy.

Subs: Niall McGinn (for Leigh 77), Ryan Edmondson (for Main 77)

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Shay Logan, Mikey Devlin, Ronald Hernandez, Kieran Ngwenya, Calvin Ramsey, Ryan Duncan.

HAMILTON: Fulton, Odoffin, McMann, Stirling, Easton, S. Martin, Ogkmpoe, A. Martin, Hodson, Smith, Callachan.

Subs: Moyo (for Ogkmpoe 74),

Subs not used: Gourlay, Hamilton, Hughes, Stanger, Mimnaugh, Winter, Munro, Thomas.

Referee: Gavin Duncan