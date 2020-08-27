Aberdeen brush aside Faroe Island part-timers NSI Runavik 6-0

Aberdeen eased past Faroe Island part-timers NSI Runavik 6-0 to reach the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Dons will discover their opponents at Monday’s UEFA draw.

There were no dramas in the closed-door one-legged Euro shoot-out as the Reds comfortably moved into the next round.

Goals from Lewis Ferguson and Curtis Main put Aberdeen 2-0 up at half-time.

After the break, substitute Ryan Hedges netted a hat-trick, with Jonny Hayes also netting a superb 25-yard strike.

The Faroe Islands part-time minnows had never progressed beyond the first qualifying round of European competition in 13 attempts.

Their 5-1 defeat of Barry Town United last Thursday was the first time Runavik had progressed through a Euro tie.

You wonder just how bad were Barry Town?

Aberdeen made three changes to the side which defeated Livingston 2-1 at the weekend with Ash Taylor, Shay Logan and Hedges all absent from the starting 11.

Striker Curtis Main came in for his first start of the season, having returned from knee surgery, while Andy Considine returned having served a two-game domestic ban.

Dylan McGeouch also returned to the starting line-up.

Aberdeen created the opening opportunity in the ninth minute when Scott Wright burst into the penalty area, but his left-footed shot from 12 yards flew wide.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 37th minute as Andy Considine flighted a cross in from the left that found Lewis FERGUSON, who had burst into the box.

The midfielder headed past keeper Thomsen from 10 yards. Ferguson has a knack of delivering important goals when it matters.

He did it again. Ferguson’s goal killed off the threat of any nerves creeping into the Dons’ play the longer the game went on.

In the 41st minute, it was 2-0 as any slim chance of a shock was killed off.

Impressive play from Scott Wright saw him burst down the right past Holgaard before sliding a teasing low cross along the face of goal that found MAIN unmarked near the back post.

The striker calmly slotted home from six yards.

Aberdeen made it 3-0 in the 49th minute when Hayes drilled a low cross along the face of goal that was spilled by keeper Thomsen.

Substitute HEDGES, on the pitch for just four minutes, was on hand to punish the mistake by shooting home.

Super sub HEDGES struck again in the 59th minute with an unstoppable 25-yard left-footed rocket that left the keeper with no chance.

The Faroe Islands minnows were beginning to crumble under the Dons’ onslaught and it was 5-0 in the 63rd minute when HAYES unleashed a superb 25-yard drive for his first goal for the club since returning to Pittodrie in the summer.

The goal came from a determined run from the impressive Kennedy.

It was 6-0 in the 85th minute when Ferguson was brought down in the box,

Substitute HEDGES stepped up to convert the subsequent penalty and secure a hat-trick.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Andy Considine, Scott McKenna, Curtis Main, Dylan McGeouch, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson, Scott Wright, Matty Kennedy, Ross McCrorie, Marley Watkins.

Subs: Ryan Hedges (for Main 46), Bruce Anderson (for Watkins 73), Niall McGinn (for Wright 82)

Subs not used: Tomas Cerny, Tommie Hoban, Ronald Hernandez, Dean Campbell.

NSI RUNAVIK: Thomsen, Hojgaard, Davidsen, Nielsen, Christjansen, Olsen, Knudsen, Benjaminsen, M. Mortensen, Hansen, Bech.

Subs: Jakobsen (for J. Hansen 59), Loekin (for M. Mortensen 70),

Subs not used: Hansen, Egilsson, J. Mortensen, Skipanes, Knudsen.

Referee: Ivar Orri Kristjansson (Iceland)