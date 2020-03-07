Aberdeen beat 10 man Hibs 3-1 to boost Euro bid

Aberdeen fought back from a goal behind to beat 10 man Hibs 3-1 to boost the bid for Euro qualification.

The Dons were trailing 1-0 and facing a fifth straight home Premiership defeat.

However Steven Whittaker was sent off on the 55th minute for a second yellow card following a clumsy challenge on Lewis Ferguson.

The Dons ruthlessly exploited the extra man to secure a first Premiership win at Pittodrie since Boxing Day last year.

The Reds drew level through an own goal from Adam Jackson before Andy Considine and Curtis Main also scored.

Aberdeen also had a penalty claim turned down soon after falling behind to a Christian Doidge goal when Lewis Ferguson was bundled down by Greg Docherty.

With third placed Motherwell drawing 1-1 the Dons slashed the gap on the Steelmen in the race for third to just one point.

Dons boss Derek McInnes made one change from the side which drew 2-2 with Kilmarnock on Wednesday with Dylan McGeouch coming in for a start against his former club in place of Mikey Devlin who dropped to the bench.

Leading goalscorer Sam Cosgrove again missed out with a back injury.

Hibs had two great early chances to take the lead at Pittodrie but were denied on both occasions by Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

The Dons captain tipped a Christian Doidge header onto the post before denying Jamie Gullan after the striker had taken advantage of a collision between Ash Taylor and Shay Logan to run clear on goal.

Hibs grabbed the opener in the 39th minute when Doidge, who had missed four clear opportunities on his last visit to Pittodrie, ran clear of the Aberdeen backline to round keeper Joe Lewis and put Hibs in front.

The Dons were then denied a penalty before the break when Ferguson was hauled to the ground by on-loan Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty only for referee John Beaton to give a goal kick.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute when Steven Whittaker was shown a second yellow for a foul on Ferguson.

Aberdeen soon capitalized on the extra man when defender Adam Jackson knocked McGinn’s cross into his own net to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute.

Two minutes later the Dons were ahead as Andy Considine fired home after the Hibs defence had failed to clear a McGinn corner.

Impressive play on the right saw Ferguson find McGinn who cross for substitute Bruce Anderson.

His shot was blocked and Main drilled home.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Taylor, Considine, Ojo, McGeouch, Ferguson, McLennan, Kennedy, McGinn, Main.

Subs: Anderson (for Logan 62), Devlin (for McLennan 72), Hernandez (for McGinn 84).

Subs not used: Bryson, Hedges, Cerny, Campbell

HIBS: Marciano, Whittaker, Hanlon, McGinn, Doidge, Boyle, Docherty, Stevenson, Jackson, Allan, Gullan.

Subs: Hallberg (for Gullan 58), Omeonga (for Allan 68),

Subs not used: Bogdan, Gray, Horgan, McGregor, Murray.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance; 14,388