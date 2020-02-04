‘Ronald Hernandez is the type of signing the Dons need’ says Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

Boss Derek McInnes insists Venezuela international Ronald Hernandez is the level of star Aberdeen should be signing.

Aberdeen secured the 22-year-old right-back from Norwegian side Stabaek on a four-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Capped 15 times, Hernandez played for his country in the Copa America quarter-finals last summer.

He is also an U20 World Cup finalist with Venezuela.

Hernandez was flagged up by the Dons’ recently-expanded scouting network and the stragetic partnership with Atlanta United helped seal the deal.

Having completed his move on transfer deadline day, Hernandez, pictured, was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw at Ibrox less than 24 hours later.

He is set to make his debut tomorrow against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

McInnes said: “Ronald is the type of signing this club should be making.

“A young player with so much potential for Aberdeen.

“I have always felt we should be targeting good young players that are obviously not at their full potential yet.

“But we can identify them early enough that we can get them to fulfil that full potential.

“We get them to come into our environment and then give them the best chance to flourish.

“Ronald is a young player with potential for Aberdeen who is full of speed, has a fantastic engine and confidence.

“He has already got 15 caps for his country at a young age so you can see the potential there.

“Hopefully he fulfils that with us and we can help develop him into the player he is going to be.

“We have broadened our horizons and taken one from a different European league, one of the leagues we are concentrating on.

“The fact that Ronald is South American maybe adds to it as it is a bit different.

“With the board’s backing, and particularly Dave’s (Cormack, chairman) we have managed to bring in the first of what I think will hopefully be quite a few.”

The machinations of securing Hernandez, who still had years left on his Stabaek contract, involved collaboration with MLS side Atlanta United.

Aberdeen’s scouting network initially pinpointed Hernandez but the connections already made by Atlanta United opened up avenues to get the deal done.

McInnes explained: “When we flagged Ronald up in the summer he had three years left on a contract.

“We were finding it a bit difficult to find out more detail about Ronald from the boy himself and from the agent. When we started to utilize the budget elsewhere it became one that might not be affordable to us at that stage.

“How it played out was that we showed them (Atlanta) our scouting networks and the concentration that we had in different leagues. While they then concentrated on their region they were aware of Ronald through their South American involvement and him playing for Venezuela.

“He was actually on their system playing for Venezuela.

“We married up reports and we both came to the same opinion he was a player of interest.

“The benefit that we have had with the collaboration with Atlanta is they have Venezuelan players with the same Venezuelan agent at Atlanta.

“So it was a direct in to their agent. Once we had made that call we soon knew it was a move Ronald and the agent were really keen on. It was a deal that was affordable to us in January.

“It shows the good work being done and the support we have had to make this signing.”

Meanwhile former Watford defender Tommie Hoban is set to arrive at Aberdeen this month to complete his rehabilitation from major knee surgery.

Hoban is a free agent having been released by Premier League Watford last summer.

As the defender was injured whilst playing for the Dons boss McInnes has offered Hoban the chance to complete his battle back to fitness at Cormack Park.