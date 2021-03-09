Joe Harper: Aberdeen board right to take time to find Derek McInnes replacement

Pittodrie goalscoring legend Joe Harper insists the Aberdeen board are right not to rush the hunt for Derek McInnes’s replacement.

After eight years as manager McInnes’s time at the Reds is over after he was axed following a run of just one win in nine games.

The club have confirmed a replacement will be appointed for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

In the interim a team led by Paul Sheerin, and supported by Barry Robson and Neil Simpson, will oversee the remaining six Premiership games and the Scottish Cup campaign.

Harper said: “The Aberdeen board are right to take their time in finding a replacement for Derek McInnes.

“They have a solid team in Sheerin, Robson and Simpson to take charge of the team until that new manager is appointed.

© SNS Group

“It is not a good time for the club at the moment but there is still plenty to play for this season with third and the Scottish Cup.

“Appointing a new manager is not a decision to be rushed into so the board and Chairman Dave Cormack are right to take their time to get the right man in.”

McInnes ultimately paid the price for a dramatic drop in form that yielded just 11 points from the 13 games this year.

Harper, the Dons’ all-time leading goalscorer, felt there was an inevitability about McInnes’s exit.

© SNS Group

He said: “Derek did a good job up to a certain point as he secured regular European qualification and also brought the League Cup success in 2014.

“However, it wasn’t working recently and the fans were getting very angry.

“There was a feeling everything needed freshened up because the football this season has not been good apart from a few games. The rest of the time it has been very boring fare on offer.

“He brought in a lot of players and it just hasn’t worked.

“There has only been one goal in the last nine games which has not been good enough.

“I don’t like to see anyone get the sack especially after he did so much for the club over the years but there was a sense something had to change.

“I have no doubt Derek will go on to do well in another job.

“I am sure Aberdeen supporters will also wish him well for all he has done over the years.”

Chairman Cormack and the Pittodrie board said they have a “clear timetable” in place to source and appoint a new manager.

It is the first time Aberdeen have searched for a new manager since Craig Brown stepped down in 2013 and took on a non-executive board role.

Harper said: “Whoever comes in as replacement must have a strong manner to imprint his presence on the squad because all the players were brought in by McInnes.”

Former Aberdeen winger Stephen Glass, pictured, could be a potential candidate as he is currently manager at Atlanta United 2 .

Aberdeen are strategic partners with Atlanta United.

Harper reckons club legend Bobby Clark, who managed University of Notre Dame in the States, could team up with Glass.

Harper said: “Stephen Glass is someone that I am sure would be mentioned.

“If I had a preference it would be Glass alongside Bobby Clark.

“Bobby is a club legend and commands respect.”