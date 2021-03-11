Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon plans quick return to management

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he is keen to make a quick return to management.

The Northern Irishman, who resigned as Hoops boss in February, has been linked with the Aberdeen vacancy following Derek McInnes’ departure on Monday night.

Lennon was commentating on the Europa League tie between Manchester United and AC Milan for BBC 5Live and asked if he planned to return to management.

He said: “Yes, absolutely.

“I had a brilliant time at Celtic. It just wasn’t our season.

“But the players have achieved incredible things up there in the last five or six years.

“It was a real privilege.

“I’ve had a bit of a break, stayed in the house like everybody else is doing at the minute.

“But I’m sure I’ll get the itch sooner rather than later.”