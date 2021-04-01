EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen FC dreaming up plans for Pittodrieland theme park

Top secret plans are being drawn up by Aberdeen FC to turn the Pittodrie Stadium site into a Dons-themed amusement park, the Evening Express can reveal today.

It is understood a rollercoaster – dubbed the Willie Millie Thriller – and spinning cups shaped like the European Cup Winners’ Cup are just some of the rides planned for the football funfair, which will be called Pittodrieland.

A high-speed rollercoaster is also currently being designed that will replicate the feeling players got when legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson gave them the ‘hairdryer treatment’.

Renowned Danish theme park designer Olaf Proil, who has created rides for Copenhagen’s famous Tivoli Gardens, is in charge of plans for the proposed attraction.

He said: “When the club got in touch with me earlier this year about Pittodrieland I jumped at the chance to get involved.

“The site itself has provided over a century of incredible football and I hope a theme park based around those historic moments will provide future generations with great memories.

“Aberdeen FC have given me carte blanche to dream up a theme park that will hopefully draw fans and tourists from far and wide.

“Disneyland has Mickey Mouse and Pittodrieland will have Angus the Bull.”

A spokesman for the club was tight-lipped about fairground plans.

He said: “It’s too early to go into detail about our plans for Pittodrie, however we’re sure fans will be thrilled when they see what’s in store for the historic stadium.”